Welsh Eco Brand Recognised Among UK’s Most Exciting Firms

Battle Green has been named one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign as it kicks off a wider call to encourage public support for small businesses.

Following a nationwide search the Eryri-based firm, which makes handmade eco friendly cosmetics and gifts, has been selected as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up. It showcases 100 of the most impressive independent businesses from across the nation as part of the count-down to Small Business Saturday on 7 December.

Running in the UK for over a decade, Small Business Saturday is the UK’s most successful small business campaign, which takes place each year on the first weekend in December, celebrating small businesses and encouraging consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.

Co-founder Lucy Winrow said:

“We are thrilled to be included in Small Business Saturday’s #SmallBiz100 campaign. As a small, North Wales-based business focused on creating eco-friendly cosmetics and gifts, it is an honour to be recognised for our commitment to sustainability and reducing waste in the beauty industry. Our award-winning vegan body care products, housed in plastic-free and refillable packaging, are at the heart of what we do. Being acknowledged alongside so many exceptional small businesses is truly special. In a challenging economic climate, standing out can be difficult, so this recognition not only provides valuable exposure but also the chance to connect with a supportive small business community, and to benefit from the wealth of expertise within the Small Business Saturday team.”

Battle Green will be profiled by the campaign on 13 September as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s great to celebrate Battle Green as part of this year’s campaign,” said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK. “This year’s SmallBiz100 list shows the huge contribution small businesses make to their communities and the wider UK economy. Despite the economy turning a corner, the nation’s small businesses continue to feel the fallout of a challenging few years and still need significant support to get back on their feet. Small Business Saturday is all about getting the nation to come out in force and show its love for our local businesses.”

With a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign. It was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK are encouraged to go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b businesses like accountants and plumbers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Since the UK campaign started in 2013, it has reached millions of people and seen billions spent with small businesses on the day itself, with impact that lasts all year round.

Last year, the campaign received support from the Prime Minister, the Mayor of London, as well as the Chancellor of the Exchequer. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign, which trended across social media on the day.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday UK visit: www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com