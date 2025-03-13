Councils Given Access to £120m for Road Repairs

Councils will soon be able to access up to £120 million to repair roads over the next two years under new plans set out in the Welsh Government’s Final Budget 2025-26.

The new local government borrowing initiative will provide an extra £10 million of revenue funding to councils to enable them to unlock an additional £120 million of capital funding to accelerate the process of fixing roads and pavements.

The Welsh Government said the scheme would be designed in close partnership with the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA) and will be open for applications by the end of this financial year.

Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said:

“I am delighted that we are able to help local councils access the necessary funding to enable them to accelerate some of the much-needed repair work on local roads across Wales. “Connecting our communities by fixing our roads is a key priority for us and we will continue to do all that we can to improve the future resilience of roads across Wales.”

Cllr Andrew Morgan OBE, Leader of WLGA and transport spokesperson, said:

“I have been working closely with the Welsh Government on this initiative over recent months and I am really pleased to see it come to fruition. A previous initiative between 2012 and 2014 was highly successful and showed what can be achieved by councils when the right level of funding is available. “This funding will enable significant improvements to roads, pavements and bridges across Wales.”

Last month Mr Skates also announced funding of £25 million to renew an extra 100km of Wales’ major roads and prevent around 30,000 road defects and potholes in the new financial year.