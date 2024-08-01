Welsh Construction Group Shortlisted for Awards on Pembrokeshire Resort

Sister companies SJ Roberts Construction and Lowfield Timber Frames, both based in Lowfield near Welshpool, have been shortlisted for multiple industry awards, most notably for their work at Bluestone National Park Resort in Pembrokeshire.

Throughout 2023, the two companies collaborated on the delivery of 80 luxury holiday lodges at the resort, with sustainability sitting at the centre of the design, construction and ongoing use of the units which formed part of a £24m investment by Bluestone.

Now, they’ve been shortlisted together in the ‘Best Use of Timber Technology’ category at the prestigious ‘Offsite Awards’, as well as in the ‘Contractor of the Year’ category at the ‘Structural Timber Awards’. The winners will be announced at awards ceremonies in September and October respectively.

Commenting on the shortlist announcements, Darren Jarman, managing director of Lowfield Timber Frames, said:

“With sustainability sitting at the heart of its multi-million-pound investment, Bluestone recognised the many benefits that timber has over traditional building materials. It’s sustainable and renewable and its production requires less energy. Being manufactured off-site, also allows for construction timelines to be condensed, minimising disruption to guests and the local community.

“We’ve, of course, been long convinced of these compelling proof points, but to be shortlisted for these awards on such a high-profile project that showcases timber frame construction is really fantastic.”

Mike Sambrook, managing director at SJ Roberts Construction, added:

“It’s always great to collaborate on a project with our sister company, Lowfield Timber Frames, but the work at Bluestone was particularly special given the potential audience that our work will reach. “The lodges at Bluestone are not only an exemplar of sustainable construction, they’re also visually stunning. We’re delighted to be recognised for our role in this significant project.”

Lowfield Timber Frames has also received a second shortlisting in the Structural Timber Awards, in the ‘Social Housing Project of the Year’ category, for its work on the Girton Almshouses in Cambridgeshire which it collaborated with Mole Architects on.

Darren Jarman concluded: