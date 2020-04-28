Welsh Construction Firm Wins £5.3m Contract by North Wales’ Housing Provider

A Bodelwyddan-based construction company has been awarded a £5.3m contract by North Wales’ leading housing provider.

Adra, previously known as Cartrefi Cymunedol Gwynedd (CCG), has appointed Wynne Construction to build 38 new apartments on the former Bangor social club site on Farrar Road in the city.

The development will feature varied rental options, including a mix of social, intermediate and market rented homes. Plans include 23 two-bedroom and 15 one-bedroom apartments across four storeys. There will also be 38 parking spaces for the residents.

The project is part of Adra’s mission to build homes in North Wales to meet the local housing need.

The development will be the first scheme of work for Wynne Construction with Adra and managing director, Chris Wynne, said:

“We are really excited to work with Adra on this scheme. “We hope to bring the usual community benefits associated with our projects including engaging with local suppliers, recruitment of apprentices, and school and college site visits.”

Wynne has a long history of delivering projects in Bangor, including refurbishing departments at Ysbyty Gwynedd and building the £5m Ysgol Glancegin in Maesgeirchen.

Chris added:

“Work is expected to start in the summer and is set to be completed by the end of next year. “We want to reassure residents that we will be liaising closely with them throughout construction to cause as little disruption as possible.”

Iwan Trefor Jones, deputy chief executive at Adra said:

“We at Adra are proud to be working with a local company, Wynne Construction, as working in partnerships with local companies and contributing to the local economy is a priority for us at Adra. “We will be developing and providing 38 one and two bedroom homes for local people in the city of Bangor, which will include a range of various renting options, to meet the local housing need in the area. “We look forward to seeing the work begin on site, and seeing the work progress over the next year, and by Winter 2021 we look forward to see the homes completed and a community developing here.”

Wynne Construction operates throughout North Wales, Mid Wales and the North West of England, and regularly leads on projects in sectors including education, healthcare, and sport and leisure.

In November 2018, it was named SME (up to 250 employees) of the year at the UK-wide Constructing Excellence awards.