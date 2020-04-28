Four New Non-Executive Directors Join Hybu Cig Cymru

Lesley Griffiths, the Welsh Government Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, has announced the appointment of four new Non-Executive Directors to the board of Welsh red meat levy body Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC).

The four new board members have a wide range of experience at senior levels in the food industry and in corporate strategy and governance, and join Chairman Kevin Roberts and six re-appointed directors in providing strategic leadership and oversight to the organisation.

Melody Chapman is a grocery industry specialist with extensive experience in food sales and food manufacturing. She has held commercial management and managing director positions at some of the UK’s largest manufacturers. More recently she has specialised in meat, winning an award for ensuring that UK consumers have more options to buy UK born, bred and processed meat.

Rhys Davies is the Chief Executive of Farmers Marts Ltd Auctioneers, Valuers and Estate Agents, based in Dolgellau. A qualified Rural Chartered Surveyor, Rhys has previously worked as a chartered surveyor and land agent and as a specialist agricultural banking manager in north west Wales. He is also currently the Chair of the Welsh Livestock Auctioneers Association.

Nadine Porter is a partner in a farm in Pembrokeshire. Originally from New Zealand, Nadine has an extensive agricultural background having come from a lamb finishing and cropping unit in New Zealand and having completed a Nuffield Agricultural Scholarship on red meat’s global position. Nadine is also a communications specialist.

Prys Morgan, who is Livestock Procurement Director for Kepak St Merryn, a major beef and lamb processing company in Wales, joins for his second stint on the Board of HCC, having also served from 2012 to 2015. Prys has previously held senior positions within HCC’s executive team.

The four new Directors join the Board as the red meat industry faces major challenges; the disruption to markets and food supply chains as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, and the continuing possibility that access to vital European export markets could be put at risk by the UK and the EU not reaching a trade agreement by the end of the year.

Lesley Griffiths, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said:

“I would like to welcome all four new Directors to the Board of Hybu Cig Cymru, and congratulate Melody, Rhys, Prys and Nadine on their appointment. “They join the board at an unprecedented time, as all produce sectors – including the red meat industry – face major challenges as supply chains and conventional sources of demand, both in domestic and export markets, are hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; not to mention the impact that the public health crisis has already had on day-to-day business. “The Board must be able to support and challenge the executive around the key areas of strategic planning, corporate governance and marketing, and individual Board members to be able to communicate and engage directly and effectively with levy payers. I am also pleased that the appointments process has led to a gender-balanced Board, reflecting the diversity of talent within the sector. “I’m sure the new appointees will be able to bring their breadth of expertise during this time, as we face not only the ongoing challenge of COVID-19 but also upcoming changes to exports as the UK’s trading position with the EU remains uncertain.”

The Minister has also thanked three departing Board Members – Helen Howells, Barrie Jones and Ogwen Williams – for their valuable contribution to HCC over the past three years.