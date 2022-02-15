Welsh Commercial Law Firm Launches Reputation Management Service

Leading commercial law firm Acuity Law has partnered with brand reputation specialists Effective Communication, to add an expert Crisis Communications provision to its latest launch.

Acuity Reputation Management (ARM) is an innovative, outsourced service providing day-to-day commercial legal support, bespoke to each client or business, no matter their size or needs.

ARM gives subscribers instant access to their legal matters, invoicing and legal templates via the Knowledge Bank, while providing a gateway to services and access to experts like the Effective Communication team.

Effective Communication has built a reputation as the go-to for crisis management, social media support or bespoke training in both building and protecting reputations.

Both Acuity and Effective Communication teams, therefore, collaborate to seamlessly form the most efficient extension of a business’ own team, in often bewildering times of crisis.

Reputation management is a natural ‘next step’ once an individual, start-up or larger corporation seeks legal support with common issues including litigation; press intrusion; cyberattacks; data theft or fake news.

Acuity Reputation Management will pre-empt, protect and control and also provides a gateway to other value-added membership services including Acuity Academy, which provides a full suite of tools and training to enable any business to operate compliantly in the legal world.

From data breaches to reputational challenges, ARM can immediately implement a pre-agreed crisis plan, and is a 24/7 service for protecting a business’ reputation and future.

Alastair Milburn, MD of Effective Communication, is a former Editor of the South Wales Echo. He said:

“While a media storm or online criticism may be a one-off for many; we deal with these issues day in, day out, which is how we have honed our expertise. We look forward to working with Acuity Law’s clients to provide them with the confidence to handle negative situations.”

Aisha Wardell, Litigation amd Dispute Resolution Partner at Acuity Law, said:

“This new service ensures we are on hand to guide anyone or any business through every stage of a potential reputational crisis. From templates and protocols, we assist with every element or potential concern and having a one-stop service, where we can take on every element for you, takes much of the fear out of the process.”

Acuity Reputation Management will provide expertise in legal areas including litigation; press intrusion via malware, phishing and ransomware; cyberattacks; cases of data theft or fake news and negative propaganda.