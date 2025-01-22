Welsh Businesses Honoured at Careers Wales Valued Partner Awards 2025

Careers Wales has announced nine winners of its Valued Partner Awards 2025 at an award ceremony held in Cardiff

The winners were revealed live by event host Sian Lloyd at The Neuadd, within the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

The prestigious Valued Partner Awards celebrate businesses that have gone above and beyond to inspire and support pupils across Wales over the last year. The awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise the vital role employers play in empowering young people with careers and work-related experiences.

2025 Valued Partner Awards winners:

Outstanding Achievement Award:

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Amanda Glanville, assistant director of people development at Hywel Dda University Health Board, said:

“We believe that investing in people is at the heart of delivering healthcare and building stronger communities. This award is particularly meaningful because it acknowledges our efforts to build pathways, opportunities and partnerships that inspire and support the next generation.”

Best Newcomer:

Morlais

Fiona Parry, project officer skills and training at Menter Môn Morlais, said:

“Working with Careers Wales is so important to us as a company, and we want to ensure that young people in the Anglesey region benefit from what we are doing. This award means a lot to us.”

Best Ongoing Relationship with a School:

BBC Studios and BBC Cymru Wales

Mat McHale, senior producer Casualty at BBC Studios, said:

“This is a fantastic award win for the whole team who make sure this work is carried on around everything else that we do. It’s vitally important and something we’re all so passionate about.”

Most Supportive Small Business:

Grounds for Good

Founder of Grounds for Good Dr Rosie Oretti said:

“This award means so much to our small business because it genuinely acknowledges and recognises our input and accomplishments. The event itself has only motivated me more to share my passion, with our future generations, for entrepreneurialism; innovation; sustainability; social good; and above all kindness in business.”

Outstanding Personal Contribution:

Catrin Leader, Bute Energy

Gwenno Angharad Williams, Cyngor Gwynedd

Education Lead Catrin Leader said:

“It is an honour to have been nominated and to receive this award. It is always a pleasure and privilege to visit schools and support Careers Wales’ great work in showcasing the vast range of career options open to young people.”

Gwenno Angharad Williams, marketing and development officer for careers in social care at Cyngor Gwynedd Council, said:

“Receiving this award was very unexpected but very welcomed, everyone has been so kind since hearing about my success. Giving young people time and being able to help them along their journey really means the world.”

Most Supportive Work Experience Employer:

Westward Energy Services

Stuart Thomas, operations director at Westward Energy Services, said:

“We feel honoured and privileged to receive this award. As a company we are fully committed to offering work experience placements that help to inspire the next generation of young people entering the workplace.”

Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace:

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin

Llinos Jones, engagement manager at Canolfan S4C Yr Egin, said:

“Winning this award means a great deal to us, as we work closely with Careers Wales to engage young people with the world of work. At S4C Yr Egin, we operate through the medium of Welsh every day, so it’s fantastic to showcase this to students and highlight the importance of the Welsh language in our industry.”

Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda:

Viridor

Eamonn Scullion, visitor centre and community benefits officer for Viridor, said:

“It’s a big honour for us to win this award today. It’s a privilege to work with young people and most importantly to show them what it looks like to fill in the gap between what they want to do and achieving it.”

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said:

“Congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Valued Partner Awards, and to everyone who was shortlisted. These businesses have delivered exceptional work-related experiences, helping young people across Wales to build skills, knowledge, and confidence for their futures. “It’s a pleasure to recognise and thank them for their commitment, and we look forward to continuing this important work together.”

Jack Sargeant, Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, said: