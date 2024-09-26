Welsh Businesses Encouraged to Explore Exporting Opportunities in India

The Welsh Government is hosting a webinar aimed at Welsh companies interested in exploring the market of India.

Called “Exporting Opportunities in India,” this free online session will take place on Wednesday, 9 October 2024, from 10am to 11am.

As one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world, India presents diverse opportunities across various sectors, making it an attractive destination for Welsh businesses.

The country boasts an increasingly affluent consumer market with a strong appetite for premium products and services. India’s rapidly transforming economy offers significant growth prospects, particularly in technology, fintech, and automotive sectors, alongside substantial investments in infrastructure and digitisation.

During the webinar, participants will gain insights from an in-market representative who will discuss the key benefits of exporting to India. Attendees will receive an overview of the sector opportunities available for exports, equipping them with the knowledge needed to navigate this dynamic market.

This webinar is open to all Welsh businesses with international growth ambitions and is not intended for intermediaries or suppliers of international trade services.

For more information and to secure a spot visit here.