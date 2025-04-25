Wales’ Future Infrastructure Needs ‘Must Be Given Greater Priority’

The Welsh Government must give greater priority to planning for Wales’ future infrastructure needs and decide on the future of the body set up to advise it on infrastructure requirements, according to a Senedd Committee.

A new report from The Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee concludes that planning for big projects such as flood defences and energy projects are being held back by the Welsh Government.

The report looks at how the Welsh Government works with the National Infrastructure Commission for Wales (NICW), a body created to look ahead at major infrastructure challenges.

The Senedd Committee finds that the Welsh Government has a “non-committal” attitude towards NICW. This is because of long delays in responding to their reports and uncertainty regarding their budget, said the Committee, adding that it was led to question if the Welsh Government values NICW’s work.

Last year, the Senedd Committee recommended that the Welsh Government should commit themselves to formally responding to any report published by NICW within three months.

However, despite the Welsh Government reviewing how they should work with NICW, they didn’t come to any conclusion about when they should respond to their recommendations, the Committee said. NICW is still awaiting a response to their report into flooding, published in October 2024.

The Committee report says that it is overdue for the Welsh Government to decide on the role and objectives of NICW. According to the Committee, this should also go hand in hand with giving the organisation more certainty in their work by extending their funding past the next Senedd elections in 2026.

The report looked at how a similar organisation in New Zealand, which has a similar population size to Wales, plans its country’s infrastructure work.

The New Zealand Infrastructure Commission confirmed that the cost of carrying out a comprehensive infrastructure assessment was around £2.5 million. With the UK Government also having recently carried out a similar piece of work, the Senedd Committee said it was concerned that the Welsh Government’s decision-making could be weaker and more costly in the long run if a similar effort isn’t undertaken here – despite the initial extra cost.

Llyr Gruffydd MS, Chair of the Climate Change, Environment and Infrastructure Committee, said: