Moving the Dial – Bridging the Green Skills Energy Gap in Wales

One of the focus areas of the Institution of Civil Engineers Wales Cymru in 2025 is to support building skills for a green and inclusive future.

As Wales faces a pivotal moment in its industrial history, a new opportunity emerges. We can choose to build on our rich legacy of skilled artisanry, transforming these talents to meet the demands of the green economy.

However, the Engineering Construction Industry Training Board’s (ECITB) recent census report highlights a growing challenge – a significant skills gap in Wales’s engineering and construction industries that could hinder our ability to achieve a low-carbon, sustainable future. The report highlights difficulties in recruiting roles such as crane operators, welders, pipefitters, and project engineers.

Additionally, there is an impending wave of retirements, with the proportion of workers over 60 increasing from 11% to 14.6% since 2021, while those under 30 have decreased from 18% to 12.1% in the same period.

These trends underscore the pressing need for targeted skills development and workforce planning in Wales.

A Crisis and an Opportunity: Transitioning Skills in Port Talbot and Beyond

The town of Port Talbot, known for its steelworks and a highly skilled workforce, is facing redundancies. Yet, the expertise in high-integrity construction and industrial operations here is invaluable for emerging sectors like renewable energy, hydrogen, and even a potential resurgence in nuclear power.

These new industries will require precision, safety, and quality control at the highest standards – skills that workers in Port Talbot already possess.

The same opportunity applies to other industrial hubs like Milford Haven and sites across North Wales, where investments in offshore wind and energy corridors, could benefit from an accelerated pivot to green skills.

Why This Transition Matters for the Next Generation

Younger generations are driven by a mission to address climate change and build a better world.

The green economy offers them a chance to do exactly that. Wales has the potential to inspire this generation by highlighting opportunities to “save the world” through engineering careers that contribute to net-zero infrastructure, climate adaptation, and nature restoration.

But we must act now. Without a cohesive plan for skills development, the workforce under 30 – currently just 12.1% of the ECI workforce—will continue to shrink. Investing in education and training today is critical to ensure future generations can thrive in both local and international markets.

What Needs to Be Done: A Call for Investment and Collaboration

Wales stepped up during the Industrial Revolution, leading the way with advancements in coal, steel, and heavy industry. However, this rapid progress often came at the cost of scarred landscapes and environmental degradation in South Wales. As we embark on a new industrial journey, we have the opportunity – and responsibility – to do things differently this time.

To achieve this, we need:

A National Green Skills Strategy – This strategy should focus on: Upskilling workers from industries like steel and energy.

Promoting STEM careers that emphasize sustainability and innovation.

Ensuring training programs meet the needs of emerging technologies. Investment in Training Hubs – Locations like Port Talbot, Milford Haven, and North Wales can become centres of excellence for green infrastructure and clean energy projects. Partnerships Across Sectors – Universities, technical colleges, government, and industry must collaborate to deliver apprenticeships, upskilling programs, and alternative entry pathways. Global Export Potential – Wales can not only build a local workforce for its projects but also export its expertise internationally, becoming a leader in sustainable engineering solutions.

Looking Ahead: Planning for a Greener Wales

Our focus must be on resilient and sustainable infrastructure, balancing economic growth with environmental stewardship. This aligns perfectly with the Wales Infrastructure Investment Strategy and ICE Cymru’s priorities for 2024/25, which emphasize:

Decarbonization and Climate Adaptation – Promoting low-carbon materials, renewable energy, and nature-based solutions.

– Promoting low-carbon materials, renewable energy, and nature-based solutions. Green and Inclusive Skills Development – Preparing engineers with the skills of today and tomorrow to keep pace with technological change.

– Preparing engineers with the skills of today and tomorrow to keep pace with technological change. Enhancing Resilience and Nature Restoration – Designing infrastructure that integrates with and protects Wales’s unique natural environment.

With vision and commitment, Wales can once again lead the way in industrial progress—but this time with foresight and sustainability at the forefront.

Conclusion: Moving the Dial on Green Skills

The time to act is now. By investing in our people and creating a cohesive plan for green skills development, Wales can shape a future that is prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable. Let us inspire and equip the next generation of engineers to not only meet the needs of our communities but to drive positive change on a global scale. Is this not what the Well-being of Future Generations (Wales) Act (2015) is guiding us to achieve though its aims to improve social, economic, environmental, and cultural well-being in Wales.

The Well-being of Future Generations Act supports sustainable economic development by promoting long-term planning, including the development of green skills. It emphasizes the need to invest in education, upskilling, and resilient infrastructure to ensure that future generations have access to good jobs and a healthy environment. This aligns with initiatives like the Celtic Freeport and Wales's decarbonization goals, making the Act highly relevant to the energy transition and green infrastructure projects.

By applying the principles of the Act, Wales can ensure that current efforts to close the skills gap and promote sustainability have lasting, positive impacts on future generations.

Wales has done it before, and we can do it again – this time, with the power of green innovation leading the charge.