Welsh Business Encouraged to Join Marine Clean Cymru Initiative

Business News Wales spoke with some of the team at Keep Wales Tidy working on the Marine Clean Wales initiative.
Business News Wales editor Mark Powney is joined by Karen Lewis, Communications and Marketing Officer, and project officers David Rowe and Phil Budd to discuss the event and how businesses can get involved this week.
Why Marine Clean?
Marine litter is a growing threat to our aquatic and coastal environment, with 80% coming from land-based sources. Most litter found in our waterways eventually makes its way into our oceans, so it is an issue which is not only relevant to coastal areas.
The problem needs to be stopped at source, keeping our beaches and waterways clean so wildlife can thrive, and we can make the most of our beautiful environment.
To find an event near you, please visit: https://keepwalestidy.cymru/events/