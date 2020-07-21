Welsh Bus Operator Sets Out the Future for Hygienic Bus Travel

Following rigorous research and testing of various products that have come to the market since Covid-19, NAT Group has confirmed its updated cleaning product line-up and procedures to ensure that all Welsh Government regulations are adhered to, and exceeded. The announcement aims to keep passengers up-to-date with the latest measures and restore passenger confidence that public transport is a safe means of travel, as well as an environmentally friendly one

NAT Group is one of South Wales’ leading public transport providers with depots across the region and 150 vehicles. Adapting to developing safety measures and steadily increasing passenger numbers, NAT has introduced further stringent cleaning procedures on all vehicles – internal and external – as well as depots, offices and outside areas. Specific anti-viral sanitisers will be used weekly, rather than the advised monthly frequency, on all touchable surfaces and foam hand sanitisers will be installed on all vehicles for passengers which will be regularly monitored. Measures already implemented such as limited passenger numbers, seat restrictions, increased signage and protective screens will remain in place.

NAT Group Head of Engineering Chris Evans said:

“The safety of passengers and our staff is our main priority and we have gone above and beyond all government requirements to assure people that our buses are among the most hygienic available “Research by various bus user bodies has found that one of the biggest barriers preventing people using public transport post-COVID is the worry it might not being clean and we are doing everything we can to restore this confidence and ensure passengers feel safe. “One way we want to do this, is to be transparent with our customers and keep them in the loop so they know exactly what we are doing to protect them. When COVID-19 was first detected in the UK, a myriad of cleaning products came to the market, all promising different things for various different time periods. We have taken time to investigate the products and more importantly, the various manufacturer claims, and chosen a collection of high quality, cleaning agents guaranteed to kill virus’ including COVID-19. Combined with a regular and thorough cleaning routine, we are confident of all our vehicles’ hygiene.”

NAT Group has selected a combination of Zoono Microbe Shield Surface Sanitiser and Deb Alcohol-based Hand Sanitiser.