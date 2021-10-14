Welsh Bathroom Business Named One of the UK’s Fastest Growing

The Cardiff-based online bathroom retailer, TradePrices, have been listed in Brightpearl’s Top 50 growing e-commerce brands.

In 2020, UK online retail sales increased by a mammoth 36%, the biggest growth in over a decade. In fact, household goods were one of the fastest growing sectors with a staggering sales increase of 89%.

Of course, the pandemic played a huge role with consumers being restricted to their homes. But for businesses like Cardiff’s Tradeprices, who supply bathroom suites to tradespeople and consumers nationwide, they were quick to invest in their online presence to meet the growing demand.

To celebrate the success and innovation of many online businesses throughout 2020, Brightpearl, who provides digital operations for retail brands, launched its search for the ‘Inaugural Lightning 50’ – a prestigious eCommerce league table sponsored by TrustPilot.

The company analysed the revenue data behind the UK’s online shopping space to shine a light on the UK’s 50 fastest growing e-commerce brands.

With their sales increasing by over 400% last year, Tradeprices Bathrooms not only made it into the 50 fastest growing eCommerce sites, but even secured a place in the Top 10.

“I am exceptionally proud to see Tradeprices Bathrooms placed amongst the Top 50 and also the Top 10 growing eCommerce companies in 2021” said Gavin Smith, Director of Tradeprices. “As a family-run business, we’ve worked tirelessly over the past 18-months to meet customers’ growing demands. We took a big risk, re-evaluated our online strategy and decided to heavily invest in Tradeprices, and awards like this reaffirm that it was all worthwhile. “I would just like to say a huge thanks to everyone at Tradeprices, as well as our web design and digital marketing agency, Newwave Design. Everyone’s outstanding efforts has led to some tremendous results, and I am sure this award is just the beginning of even bigger things to come.”

Brightpearl’s Chief Revenue Officer, Nick Shaw added: