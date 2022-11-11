Welsh Air Quality Business Named as One of Britian’s Most Inspiring Firms

Think Air in South Wales has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most inspiring small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it marks its 10-year anniversary.

Launched in early 2021, Think Air is a fast-growing air quality management company dedicated to improving air quality in both internal and external environments.

It has now been chosen to be part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line- up, which showcases impressive, independent businesses from across the nation.

Now in its tenth year in the UK Small Business Saturday will return on 3 December 2022, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses, particularly as they face mounting economic challenges over the winter.

“It’ been a whirlwind of a year for Think Air. Since launching, we’ve been dedicated to building relationships, providing actionable insights, and educating the next generation about the importance of clean air,”

said Think Air’s Professor Paul Lewis.

“COP26 really brought home the importance of air quality. It impacts us all, but we don’t talk about it enough. So, to be recognised for our efforts on a national scale as part of the SmallBiz100 is huge for us. It also gives us an opportunity to learn from and collaborate with 99 other fantastic small businesses in the UK – and that’s something we’re especially excited about.”

Think Air will be profiled by the campaign on 25 October as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

“It’s fantastic to celebrate small firms just like Think Air as part of our 10-year anniversary of the campaign,”

said Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK.

“Over the past decade we have been able to spotlight dynamic businesses from across the nation, who remind us of the incredible tenacity and determination of small firms in this country. It’s brilliant to have Think Air in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up.”

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign, Small Business Saturday first came to the UK in 2013 has grown into an iconic campaign celebrating small business success and encouraging consumers to ‘shop local' and support businesses in their communities.

The campaign was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010, and the brand remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK.

On Small Business Saturday customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent shops and restaurants to small service and b2b based businesses like accountants and digital marketeers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Over the time the campaign has run in the UK it has engaged millions each year, with combined spend on the day topping over £1 billion.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that lasts all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign.

To get involved in Small Business Saturday UK visit – www.smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com