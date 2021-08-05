We Need to Think Big and Show Ambition on Active Travel

New guidance to help local authorities to plan, design and deliver high quality walking and cycling routes across Wales has been launched.

The Active Travel Act Guidance brings together previous advice and feedback from a public consultation and clearly sets out what is expected from councils when they are designing new infrastructure with Welsh Government funding.

This year alone the Welsh Government is investing £75m in active travel – more than any other country in the UK per head of population – to provide people with access to high quality active travel routes across Wales, so that they feel safe to get out of their car to cycle or walk.

In a recent Beaufort survey carried out on behalf of the Welsh Government it was found that almost half (49%) of people surveyed said they were concerned that roads were not safe for cyclists, with 59% of parents commenting that they did not feel their children were safe cycling on local roads.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change, with a responsibility for Transport, Lee Waters said: