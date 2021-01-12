Wales’s First Destination Management Organisation Confirms Board

Following its launch in November 2020, Visit Pembrokeshire – Wales’s first Destination Management Organisation, has completed its board line up.

Following a request for applications from members of the trade in Pembrokeshire, interviews took place just before Christmas and the successful candidates will join the existing directors on the board. The completed board will have 7 directors who represent the trade, and 3 directors who represent the public and third sectors.

The trade led organisation, headed by CEO Emma Thornton, will focus on a range of diverse activities including tourism leadership and advocacy, destination marketing, campaign and project delivery, industry liaison and support, research and intelligence and event support.

Jane Rees-Baynes, Chair of the Board of Directors says

“I’m delighted that our full board is now complete. The range of skills and experience will provide fantastic support to Emma and the rest of the Visit Pembrokeshire team. We’re all looking forward to a much more positive year for the tourism economy in Pembrokeshire”

The full board are:

Jane Rees-Baynes – Chair (Elm Grove Country House)

Chris Ebsworth (Folly Farm)

Neil Kedward (Seren Collection & Routescape)

Tim Brace (FBM Holidays)

Tim Rees (Quality Cottages/Quality Unearthed/Unearthed Festival)

Sophie Hurst (Preseli Venture)

Simon Vickers (The Griffin, Dale)

Di Clements (PCNPA)

Paul Miller (Pembrokeshire County Council)

Iwan Thomas (PLANED)

Emma Thornton, CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire, added “We were delighted by the level of interest and calibre of individuals applying for the Director positions. With these recent new appointments, we now have a strong board which truly represents the tremendous diversity of tourism offer across the length and breadth of Pembrokeshire. Their collective experience and expertise will guide the Visit Pembrokeshire team as it leads on delivering the 2020-25 Destination Management Plan, launched in February 2020, and supports destination recovery”

The Destination Management Plan can be viewed by visiting:

Eng – https://www.visitpembrokeshire.com/wp-content/uploads/Pembrokeshire-Destination-Management-Plan-2020-2025-English.pdf

Cym – https://www.visitpembrokeshire.com/wp-content/uploads/Cynllun-Rheoli-Cyrchfan-Sir-Benfro-2020-2025.pdf