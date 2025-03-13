Wales’ Youth ‘Must Have a Louder Voice in Shaping the Future’

Ahead of the 10th anniversary of the Well-being of Future Generations Act, Derek Walker, Future Generations Commissioner for Wales, has outlined how the pioneering Welsh model is gaining global attention.

Speaking on the latest episode of the British Council Our World Connected podcast, Walker also emphasised the critical role young people will play in shaping Wales' future.

The act, celebrating its 10th anniversary on Monday March 17, was the first of its kind. It requires public bodies across Wales to integrate sustainability and well-being into their actions while considering the impact of their decisions on both current and future generations. It has changed how public bodies approach long-term decision-making and accountability.

Speaking about the importance of the legislation internationally, he said:

“One of the amazing things about this job, and I hadn't realised until I got it, is how much international interest there is in the Welsh model. Because we're the first, we're sort of pioneers …and so, that's why people look to Wales. But around the world, there are different approaches. “Finland has a committee for the future in the parliament that advocates for long-term thinking for foresight and action. And just last year for example, we had a delegation from Maharashtra in the state of India, and they were taking forward a bill for a future generations piece of legislation in Maharashtra. “We're really keen to share our model, but the model should be adapted and applied in a way that makes sense for the context, but it's got to not just talk about policy statements and declarations and pact, it's got to be real. It's got to lead to implementation and impact.”

The podcast also discussed British Council’s recent Next Generation research which surveyed young people across the UK on their challenges and aspirations, political engagement, the UK’s place in the world and international engagement.

In Wales, the survey found that young people are more likely than youth in other areas of the UK to think that their views are presented in decision making at the national level. However, it found that they do not think that their voice provokes action at the national level and they have lower levels of intention for voting than anywhere else in the UK.

Speaking about the report, Derek said:

“It’s disappointing to see that in Wales in terms of youth voice and intention to vote, we had some of the lowest statistics in the UK. One of the ways of working in the legislation… is around involvement – so not taking decisions about people without them, involving them properly in decisions. Not passive consultation, but proper involvement of people at the right time. Not on everything just for the sake of it, but at the right time, where decisions can be shared and where people can have a voice and a say.”

Commenting further on young people’s involvement, he said:

“Often what I hear is young people are invited to the table, but they're still not listened to. It’s almost done because they need to have a young person around the table, rather than because they want to actually listen to what the young people have to say and act upon that. “It’s disappointing that we're still in that position where young people's voices are not being heard, and it's why we created the Future Generations Leadership Academy. This initiative empowers young people to understand our legislation and become the leaders of tomorrow. “We do need and want our young people to have a louder, more powerful voice in the future and in the decisions we take today.”

As Wales celebrates ten years of progress, Derek remains hopeful that the legacy of the Future Generations Act will continue to inspire global change, empowering young people and communities to create a sustainable and prosperous future for all.

He said:

“I'm really excited about what we're doing in our schools through our changes to the curriculum and giving our young people more of the skills that they need for the future, better understanding of how democracy works, better information about climate change and the nature emergency. “All of these sorts of things inspired by the wellbeing of future generations should give young people today the skills and the knowledge and the experience, and hopefully, the confidence to do the right thing for the long-term. “We need to be brave, and we need to take urgent action because we are running out of time in terms of some of the issues that we need to address.”

British Council’s Our World Connected podcast aims to bring to audiences the biggest global conversations about culture, connection, and empowerment. Presented by Christine Wilson, Director of British Council Research and Insight, in each episode, they explore how people can work together towards a more peaceful and prosperous world. The episodes are promoted in more than 100 countries through the British Council’s global network.

The podcast is now on its second series. Listen to Derek in the latest episode here:

https://www.britishcouncil.org/research-insight/our-world-connected-podcast/future-generations-better-tomorrow