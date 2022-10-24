Wales Technology Awards Winners Revealed

The eighth Wales Technology Awards celebrated the industry and its achievements at a gala evening held in Cardiff last week.

Hosted by BBC Wales news anchor Jennifer Jones, the awards ceremony saw more than 350 people join together to put a spotlight on technology’s benefits to society and the positive impact that Welsh technology is making at home and abroad. The event is about celebrating the finalists and how they are a shining example of why Wales is the place to be when it comes to innovation, as well as creating and leading change.

Wales Technology Awards 2022 Winners

Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-Up Award: Ship Shape

Best International Impact Award – Prodigi Group

Tech for the Planet Award – YASA

Tech for Good Award – CanSense Ltd

Tech for Healthcare and Wellbeing Award – Creo Medical

Digital Transformation of the Year Award – Davies Group

Best Photonics Application Award – Microlink Devices, Wide Blue and Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult

Best Blockchain Application Award – QPQ

Academia and Business Partnership of the Year – Aspire2Be and Swansea University

Best Tech Leader Award – Victoria Mann, Near Me Now

Best Tech Place to Work – Big Lemon

Rising Star of the Year Award – Eleni Sofroniou, ActiveQuote

Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said,

“I'm delighted that Technology Connected has brought back the Wales Technology Awards after a two year pause due to the pandemic. “These awards are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the thriving and world-class tech industry we have cultivated here in Wales. It is a critical driver of economic growth and quality employment, employing approximately 39,000 staff in over 3000 companies that collectively generate a turnover of over £8.5 billion. “I am excited to see how this dynamic and innovative sector capitalises on future innovations in digital technologies that create further opportunities for our economy and shared prosperity across Wales.”

Daniel Sawko from Ship Shape commented on their award win,

“We are absolutely delighted to be named as the winners of the Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start Up Award. It means that we are able to build on this success as our business looks to make a difference through our technology, create employment and know that we are helping to strengthen the Welsh technology industry.”

The Awards concluded with a Lifetime Achievement award being presented to Steve Dalton OBE, Managing Director from Sony UK TEC for his outstanding contribution to the technology industry in Wales.

The Awards were founded by Technology Connected, Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected commented,

“This year’s awards were outstanding and it was an absolute pleasure to welcome the industry and its supportive ecosystem to celebrate in person all things technology in Wales. “The speed and the rate of technological advancement and adoption has been exponential over the last couple of years due in part to the pandemic and the current geo-political landscape. However, against this backdrop, what hasn’t changed is the commitment made and ingenuity of these companies to advancing technologies and investing in their people and Wales. “I look forward to seeing what the next year has to hold for technology in Wales. We are excited to be spearheading the first ever hybrid Wales Tech Week in early 2023, an international summit where technology meets opportunity, as well as promoting the talent, innovation and ingenuity coming out of Wales.”

The awards were judged by an international panel of technology experts including former winner Wealthify and leading voices such as Merian Ventures, AberInnovation and Veeqo. The panel was chaired by Aled Miles, President and CEO of Sauce Labs, and the Welsh Government Envoy to the United States, helping to raise the voice of Wales on the international stage.