Wales Technology Awards Launches App Ahead of Gala Evening

With the eighth Wales Technology Awards set to take place on 15 September at a glittering awards ceremony in Cardiff, founders Technology Connected have launched an official app to ensure that finalists, guests and all involved will have access to the event information.

Technology Connected will host more than 350 technology organisations from across Wales to celebrate the innovation, achievements and individuals leading the way in established and emerging technologies. The awards recognise finalists across 12 categories, such as the prestigious Sir Michael Moritz Tech Start-Up Award, with former winners including Drone Evolution, We Build Bots, Wealthify and doopoll.

The technology sector in Wales is worth over £8.5bn to the economy, with 3,500 companies providing 40,000 high value jobs. The Wales Technology Awards provide an annual opportunity to turn the spotlight on these leading lights at home and abroad.

Avril Lewis, Managing Director for Technology Connected said,

“We are committed to making the Awards as paperless as possible, as sustainability is a core aspect of what we and the technology industry in Wales is seeking to achieve. The official app will have the latest details and programme for the gala evening; it will give easy access to directions, dress code and the evening’s proceedings. It will also give information about our incredible shortlisters and the partners who are supporting the Awards. “We are excited to launch this app and will continue to find ways of sharing, supporting and celebrating the Welsh technology industry. The Awards will be a great event and I look forward to welcoming everyone on the night.” The app was created by We Are Propeller, a digital development studio based in Cardiff. It is free to download on the Google Play Store for Android and App Store for iOS, just search for ‘Wales Technology Awards’.

