Wales Tech Week 2025 Announces Three Key Themes

Wales Tech Week 2025, Wales’ largest international tech summit, has unveiled its three defining themes for this year’s edition, taking place 24–26 November at the ICC Wales, Newport.

The themes – Tech for People, Tech for Performance, and Tech for the Planet – set the stage for an ambitious programme that invites all private and public sectors to connect, collaborate and do business.

In a world where technological innovation is reshaping economies at breakneck speed, the challenge facing global businesses, policymakers, and communities is no longer whether to adapt, but how to lead responsibly and inclusively, the organisers said. Wales Tech Week 2025 offers a powerful platform to shape that future, they added.

With a firm focus on driving economic growth through the adoption of emerging technologies, promoting digital inclusivity to ensure no one is left behind, and aligning with the UK’s upcoming industrial strategy, the international tech summit creates space for collaboration, action, and long-term impact.

From global boardrooms to local businesses, Wales Tech Week connects innovation with real-world opportunity.

The Three Themes

Tech for People

Technology is woven into every part of the human experience, shaping how we grow, learn, connect, and live. But it also raises vital questions about ethics, privacy, AI, and human rights in the digital age. This theme challenges participants to reflect on how technology can uplift humanity, positively impacting mind, body, and soul throughout every stage of life.

Tech for Performance

Thriving in tomorrow’s fast-changing world requires more than survival, it demands innovation. This theme spotlights how technology powers new business models, drives efficiency, boosts productivity, and keeps organisations resilient and competitive amid ongoing challenges.

Tech for the Planet

Sustainability is a shared responsibility, and technology stands at the forefront of protecting our planet. With urgent environmental challenges and rising regulatory demands, this theme focuses on the role of innovation in leading the charge toward a greener, more competitive future – because the time to act is now.

“We're at an incredible inflection point,” says Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, the organisation behind Wales Tech Week. “The conversations happening in Wales today are shaping global technology tomorrow. Our three themes this year highlight the critical challenges that every organisation, every innovator, every leader needs to grapple with right now. Wales Tech Week 2025 is where those conversations turn into real action.”

Opportunities to partner, exhibit and attend are outlined at www.walestechweek.com.