UK Government Minister to Deliver Keynote Address at Wales Tech Week 2025

Wales Tech Week 2025 – the nation’s largest international tech summit – will welcome Anna McMorrin MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Wales, as a Keynote Speaker on Tuesday 25 November 2025.

Anna McMorrin will address delegates from across industry, academia, and government on how technology is driving economic growth, innovation, and opportunity across Wales. Her keynote will highlight the UK Government’s support for the Welsh tech ecosystem, the importance of cross-sector collaboration, and the transformative role of innovation in addressing global challenges – from sustainability to digital inclusion.

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin said:

“Wales is home to a strong technology sector and is at the forefront of innovation in areas like compound semiconductors and FinTech. “The UK Government has named the Digital and Technology Sector as one of the key areas of economic growth in our Industrial Strategy. We are supporting entrepreneurs, academics and businesses in Wales to grow and create good well-paid jobs through measures like AI Growth Zones and the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund.”

Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Anna McMorrin MP to Wales Tech Week. Her participation demonstrates the vital role technology plays in shaping Wales’ economic future and the importance of collaboration between government, business, and academia in positioning Wales as a serious player on the global innovation stage.”

Wales Tech Week, powered by Technology Connected, brings together global industry leaders, investors, innovators, policymakers, and the ‘tech curious’ for three days of insight, connection and opportunity.

Taking place 24–26 November 2025 at the ICC Wales, the tech summit is where international opportunity meets Welsh ingenuity. From compound semiconductors and cyber security, to data and AI, Wales Tech Week showcases how technology is transforming lives, businesses, and the world around us.

With world-class speakers, interactive tech demos, inspiring panels, and fringe events – from workshops and evening receptions to fireside chats – Wales Tech Week offers countless opportunities to connect, collaborate, and do business.

Discover the full programme and secure your free spot today: www.walestechweek.com