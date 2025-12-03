Wales Tech Week 2025 Highlights Wales’ Expanding Role on the Global Technology Stage

Wales Tech Week 2025 marked “one of the most powerful showcases of Welsh innovation, technology and ambition to date”, its organisers have said.

This year’s tech summit welcomed over 4,000 delegates from across Wales, the UK and around the world, uniting startups, scaleups, innovators, investors, industry leaders and policymakers under one roof to explore the technologies shaping the future.

Powered by Technology Connected, the event also welcomed senior governmental and diplomatic representatives, including Rebecca Evans MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning; Anna McMorrin MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales; and His Majesty’s Ambassador to Sweden, Samantha Job CMG MVO.

Technology Connected said their presence underscored both the strategic importance of Wales’s technology sector and its increasing influence globally, particularly in areas such as AI infrastructure, compound semiconductors, cybersecurity and fintech.

Delegates heard from a roster of speakers including futurist Matthew Griffin, Dr Stella Peace of Innovate UK, Roy Shoshani of Vishay, Rolf Hellinger of Siemens AG Digital Industries, Sinead Greenaway of the BBC, and Nick Gliddon of VodafoneThree – each bringing global insight and fresh perspectives to Wales.

Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“Wales’s digital and tech sector is dynamic and exciting. Through innovation we are harnessing the opportunities to provide high-quality jobs and growth. We are continuing to build Wales’s reputation for expertise globally. “Wales Tech Week 2025 has showcased the incredible talent and ambition of our digital leaders and tech businesses and highlighted how digital transformation is helping us build a more inclusive, sustainable and resilient economy.”

This year’s tech summit centred on three core themes – Tech for People, Tech for the Planet and Tech for Performance – shaping a programme designed to inspire, connect and drive innovation across sectors. Wales Tech Week continues to stand apart as the place where international opportunity meets Welsh ingenuity, showcasing the ideas, talent and ambition that position Wales as a rising force in global technology, the organisers said.

The final day welcomed back Talent4Tech, Wales’ tech careers event, which brought together students, graduates, educators, and career-changers for a full day of panels, career guidance and hands-on tech experiences which aimed to strengthen Wales’ future talent pipeline.

Wales Tech Week 2025 concluded with the Wales Technology Awards, a prestigious celebration of Welsh innovation, honouring the organisations and leaders transforming Wales’s tech ecosystem and showcasing its global ambition.

Returning as Chairman of Wales Tech Week 2025, Aled Miles, CEO of Intellistack and Welsh Government Envoy to the United States, said:

“It was a global event, with a major international presence, with guests and speakers all there to understand both what the world can offer Wales but most importantly what Wales can offer the world from a technology perspective. It was an opportunity for you to get connected and be connected. “Wales Tech Week is more than an event, it’s a movement. It’s where Welsh innovation meets global opportunity. I’m honoured to have served as its chairman and proud that Intellistack was leading the way as headline partner. Together, we showcased the ingenuity, ambition and talent that make Wales a rising force in the global tech ecosystem.”

Avril Lewis MBE, Founder of Wales Tech Week and Managing Director of Technology Connected, added:

“Wales Tech Week 2025 has been a powerful reminder that Wales is not just participating in the global tech economy – we are helping shape it. And with the recent announcements of two AI Growth Zones, in both North and South Wales, the world is seeing what we have always known: that Wales is a nation with the capability and ambition to lead in the technologies that will define the future. “The energy, creativity and passion we’ve witnessed over the three days reflect an ecosystem that is maturing with purpose – one that collaborates instinctively and innovates relentlessly. Wales has the talent, the ingenuity, and the heart to make a global impact, and the past few days have shown exactly what is possible when we come together as one industry, one community, and one nation ready to seize the opportunities ahead.”

For more information on Wales Tech Week and future events, visit http://www.walestechweek.com/.