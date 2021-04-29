Wales’ Slowest and Fastest Home Sale Markets

Latest data shows house sale transactions are taking an average of 106.20 days to complete across Wales over the last year. Some of the quickest areas to sell a property at the moment include Conwy, Abergele and Pontypridd.

Professional house buying firm Property Solvers’ speed of sale tool has revealed that it’s taking an average of 15.17 weeks to sell a property across Wales.

Updated monthly, the latest dataset analysed over 3,306 property sales across the region between April 2020 and April 2021.

The statistics track the moment a property is listed on the UK’s largest property portal Rightmove to the point it’s marked as officially ‘sold’ at the HM Land Registry.

As shown in the table below, properties were selling the fastest in Conwy (LL31), Abergele (LL22) and Pontypridd (CF38) adopting a minimum number of 20 property sales in a given area. In the top 10 areas, Property Solvers revealed that homes took 90.30 days (12.90 weeks) to sell on average.

Wales's Fastest Areas to Sell a Property (April 2020 to April 2021) Area Postcode Average No. of Days to Sell No. of Properties Conwy LL31 86 25 Abergele LL22 88 39 Pontypridd CF38 89 56 Milford Haven SA73 89 21 Neath SA10 90 39 Cardiff CF23 91 64 Swansea SA6 91 21 Porthcawl CF36 92 23 Newport NP11 93 53 Bridgend CF32 94 20

Homes were selling the slowest in the Newport (NP18), Newport (NP19) and Pontypool (NP4) postcodes (also sampling a minimum data set of 20 property sales). In the bottom 10 postcodes, the data showed that properties were taking 119.00 days (17.00 weeks) to sell on average.

Wales's Slowest Areas to Sell a Property (April 2020 to April 2021) Area Postcode Average No. of Days to Sell No. of Properties Newport NP18 127 21 Newport NP19 127 53 Pontypool NP4 124 48 Brecon LD3 120 22 Cardiff CF15 116 24 Tonypandy CF40 116 22 Cardiff CF11 115 44 Colwyn Bay LL29 115 30 Ebbw Vale NP23 115 33 Cardigan SA43 115 20

Property Solvers co-founder, Ruban Selvanayagam commented: