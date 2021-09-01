Wales Rural Vision Podcast Series Episode 4 – Sustainable Tourism

This series of podcasts discusses key challenges facing rural Wales and priorities for policy identified in the Rural Vision for Wales produced by the WLGA Rural Forum in collaboration with the Centre for Welsh Politics and Society at Aberystwyth University as part of the Horizon 2020 ROBUST project.

Hosted by Professor Carwyn Jones, and joined by guests Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, Leader, Gwynedd County Council, Helen Pye, Head of Engagement, Snowdonia National Park Authority, and Cllr Rowland Rees Evans, Chair, MWT Cymru, this episode in the podcast series will focus on sustainable tourism in rural Wales.

Tourism is a major contributor to the economy in many parts of rural Wales, however the experiences of the last two years have highlighted that the benefits and pressures of tourism are unevenly concentrated in certain parts of Wales and raised concerns about environmental, social and cultural impacts. This podcast episode discusses whether it is possible to develop a more sustainable approach to tourism in rural Wales, with a wider spread of visitor numbers, more emphasis on higher-value activities that are sensitive to the environment and local culture, and greater realisation of benefits and income by local communities.