Wales’ Rural Economy Needs a Strategy and a Body with Powers to Drive Growth and Remove Obstacles

Wales needs a strategy and body devoted to growing the rural economy: forming a plan of action, seizing opportunities, removing obstacles, but above all, one which applies the versatility and speed of the private sector. This was a leading conclusion of a Senedd Members inquiry into the state of the Welsh rural economy last week (24 January).

“As Chair of the Senedd Cross Party Group (CPG) on Rural Growth, I launched this inquiry at a critical time: post-Brexit, post-pandemic, during a cost-of-living crisis, and as we look ahead to meeting new societal goals in tackling climate change and improving public health and welfare,” said Samuel Kurtz MS.

The first of four inquiry sessions, representatives from the three main political parties in the Senedd heard evidence from 4 expert witnesses: Nick Tune, National Infrastructure Commissioner, Professor Terry Marsden from Cardiff University’s School of Geography and Planning, Ian Price Director CBI Wales, and the CLA’s Senior Economist, Dr Charles Trotman.

Samuel Kurtz added,