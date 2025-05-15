Wales Pension Partnership Pools £25bn of Assets in New Investment Company

The Wales Pension Partnership (WPP) is launching a new investment company which pools £25 billion of assets.

The WPP is being transformed so that the Local Government Pension Scheme (LGPS) pool, which will consolidate the assets of 22 local authorities’ schemes representing 412,000 members, will be the biggest pension fund in Welsh history.

The UK Government said that by setting up this investment company in Wales, the investment decisions the fund makes can reflect the cultural and economic climate of Wales, collaborating with local businesses to invest in communities and delivering growth.

Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell visited Uskmouth Power Station, which has benefited from £6.5 million of investment from the WPP for its redevelopment from a coal fired power station into a sustainable energy site. The scheme supporting 300 new full-time jobs during construction.

The site, once a coal fired power station, is being repurposed to provide up to 460 megawatt hours of electricity storage capacity for the National Grid and bring a retired rail line back into service to deliver materials, saving nearly 8,400 heavy good vehicles from the local road network.

UK Minister for Pensions Torsten Bell MP said:

“Pensions are a massive part of the economy – and we’re seeing this brought to life here in Wales, where a successful Local Government Pension Scheme is investing in the right places to drive opportunity and growth for the local community. “I’m delighted to visit Uskmouth Power Station in Newport, which has had a £6 million boost from the Wales Pension Partnership, creating 300 jobs which mean opportunity and prosperity at a local level. “Making sure everyone can benefit from the potential of larger pension pools ties into the ambitions of our Plan for Change to boost investment in communities across the country, bringing long-term economic benefits.”

The Wales Pension Partnership said:

“The Wales Pension Partnership investment in Uskmouth Battery Energy Storage Systems demonstrates our ambitions to attract investment into crucial Welsh infrastructure and secure national energy supplies. “This investment shows our commitment to working with Quinbrook and our strategic partner GCM Grosvenor to deliver strong investment returns for our pensioners, ensure long-term energy security, reduce carbon emissions, provide jobs and regeneration opportunities across Wales. This is one of many projects that we have in our investment pipeline and will be unveiling over the next 12 months.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans MS said:

“We have long recognised the benefits of a strong single Welsh Local Government Pension Scheme pool. We want to see the Wales Pensions Partnership continue to go from strength to strength delivering returns for members and able to invest in economic growth for Wales and the UK.”

