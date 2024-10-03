Wales Leads the Way in Inclusive Innovation in Broadcasting and Tech

In Cardiff a revolution in accessible broadcasting and inclusive innovation is unfolding, led by a group of trailblazing women.

The unveiling this summer of the Cymru Broadcast Centre (CBC) at Tramshed Tech in Cardiff sets new standards for inclusivity in the tech and broadcasting sectors.

The CBC, a state-of-the-art remote production facility, made its debut when it remotely produced Channel 4's coverage of the Paris 2024 Paralympics. This launch immediately established new benchmarks for inclusive design in the broadcasting industry across the UK and Europe.

Louise Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Tramshed Tech, is one of the key figures driving this change.

“We're not just creating great places to work,” Louise explains, “we're building an epicentre of tech innovation that reaches far beyond Wales.”

Carys Owens, Managing Director at Whisper Cymru, said:

“To deliver something of this scale to the region is incredible. Together we have huge ambition. “Live sport production has been traditionally difficult to get into, but this centre, its convenient location, its impressive accessibility features and the upcoming training programmes means it will help open doors for the next generation of talent, which really is an amazing legacy of the Games.”

Every detail of the CBC has been meticulously considered to create a truly inclusive environment. From colour-coded door frames and textured flooring transitions to two-tier railings and braille signage, the facility demonstrates a commitment to accessibility.

Louisa Compton, Channel 4's Head of News & Current Affairs, Specialist Factual and Sport, added:

“I couldn't be more delighted to see that Tramshed Tech, where Whisper has developed an amazing production facility which is fully accessible to disabled talent, is delivering on every single one of those fronts with women leaders at the helm.”

But the CBC is just one part of a larger vision to position Wales as a global leader in inclusive innovation. Harris and her team at Tramshed Tech are spearheading several initiatives to support this goal:

Diverse Founders Networking Event Series: Regular events across Tramshed Tech sites designed for underrepresented entrepreneurs. Run by Diversity X and supported by Barcalys Eagle Labs

The Convergent Scaler Programme: A 12-week programme supporting companies working on immersive tech projects. Delivered by Tramshed Tech as part of Barclays Eagle Labs Ecosystem Partnership Programme, and funded by the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Mastering Diversity Training Series: Monthly diversity and inclusion workshops hosted across Tramshed Tech sites by bestselling author of Mastering Diversity: We Go Together or Not at All and EDI expert Bernie Davies. Launching November 2024.

These initiatives are creating ripples of change throughout the Welsh tech ecosystem.

“We're creating an ecosystem where innovation is accessible to all, where diverse voices are amplified, and where Wales becomes synonymous with inclusive technological advancement,” Louise explains.

With the successful coverage of the Paralympics behind them, the CBC has proven its capabilities and is now fully operational as a hub of innovation and inclusion for the entire media industry. Whether it's major broadcasts, series productions, or innovative media projects, the CBC provides an unparalleled environment where creativity and accessibility converge.

The women leading this charge in Wales are not just breaking barriers – they're redefining what's possible in the world of tech and broadcasting. Their vision of an inclusive, innovative future is becoming a reality, one groundbreaking initiative at a time.

As Louise puts it: