Wales’ ‘Egni’ Shines Bright Until the End

Wales’ week-long innovation tour is coming to an end, but the impact of the new connections made, and opportunities unlocked is only just beginning.

The focus on Thursday was on Egni (Energy). Ffion Davies, M-SParc’s Low Carbon Cluster Support Officer, gives an overview of the day and shares her thoughts:

The Egni event started with an interesting mix of panellists offering their thoughts and opinions on a range of topics surrounding low carbon energy. I enjoyed hearing how the Welsh Government have supported various low carbon initiatives, including providing funding for the Offshore Energy Alliance and establishing Cwmni Egino to support the supply chain in Wales; good news to hear as part of my own role is supporting these Clusters!

We also heard about Menter Mon’s Morlais Tidal energy project, offshore wind farms in north Wales, Rolls Royce SMR’s and how we can support hydrogen to become a key part in the energy mix in north Wales. It’s an exciting time for Egni.

Two key points really stood out for me from the session. Firstly, we must work to support local supply chain opportunities to avoid creating a skills gap in the near future. Secondly, we mustn’t underestimate the importance of encouraging cross-sectoral collaboration. This morning’s session demonstrated how beneficial and powerful cross-sectoral collaboration can be, with many individuals and organisations establishing new connections.

As well as Ffion, two other young people in the room spoke to us about their own experience of the week.

Dr Megan Owen graduated with a PhD in Nuclear Engineer from Bangor University, and now works as a researcher at Imperial College London researching nuclear materials. Megan really enjoyed the Egni day and is keen to return to the nuclear sector in Wales. The discussions around Wylfa and Trawsfynydd were encouraging and the potential for future careers in Wales now seem very real.

Joe Pithouse left Wales in 2015 to look for a career after completing his Environmental Science degree in Southampton. Finding little opportunity in Cardiff, Joe’s job search took him to London where he now works for the Home Office. After 8 years in the big smoke, the hiraeth is setting in for Joe and his friends. He said of this week in London “Coming to these events I was surprised how strong the private sector is in Wales, and to hear so much Welsh being spoken. From really technical roles to project managers, there is opportunity out there, and the network truly is pan-Wales, we don’t all have to live in a City either in order to thrive.”

Ffion concludes by saying; The event has left me feeling excited for not only north Wales’ future, but Wales as a whole. We’re fortunate to be living in a very exciting time for Wales and the UK, with innovation and collaboration playing a key part in helping us secure our net zero ambitions and target to generate 24 GW of nuclear power by 2050. Low carbon energy is the future and with that, comes immense opportunities for local people across Wales.