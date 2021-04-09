Wales’ Carbon Emissions Fall 10% During Pandemic

Carbon emissions in Wales dropped by 10% during the pandemic compared to the year before, according to analysis compiled by Lloyds Banking Group in partnership with the Carbon Trust.

The analysis considered the impact on carbon emissions resulting from changing consumer spending behaviour across six categories: food and drink, fuel, commuting, airlines, electrical stores and clothing stores.

Restrictions on international and domestic travel as well as the increase in working from home have been significant factors in the drop in carbon emissions. Emissions from commuting reduced by almost three quarters (70%) and emissions from fuel fell by a fifth (22%) compared to the year before the pandemic. At the same time, international travel restrictions meant that the carbon emissions from airlines dropped by three quarters (76%) compared to the previous year.

As the country prepares to emerge from lockdown, public support for the environment remains strong in Wales with 59% of the public ranking the environment as a top priority for post pandemic recovery.

However, it appears that ‘going green’ is a struggle as a quarter (27%) were not able to reduce their carbon footprint in the latest lockdown, the research revealed.

How the pandemic has impacted behaviour change

Many Britons are planning to make greener choices once restrictions lift, with seven in 10 (72%) saying they will make a conscious effort to cut their carbon footprint after lockdown.

Environmental reasons are also a factor for people thinking about a return to work, with almost three in 10 (29%) full-time employees citing this as a reason in their plans to work from home at least two to three times a week.

Generational differences can be seen in these emerging environmental behaviour changes. Nearly half (49%) of over 55s are planning to continue shopping locally compared to just 27% of younger generations (18–24 year olds). Older generations are also more likely to limit their car use than younger generations (36% and 23% respectively) and make improvements to their home’s energy efficiency (16% and 7% respectively).

Thrifty under 25s are planning to buy more items second-hand or upcycle them than older generations (35% and 22% respectively) and are focused on changing their diets to reduce emissions (23% and 13% respectively).

Nicola Bannister, Group Ambassador for Wales at Lloyds Banking Group said:

“Our research shows people in Wales care about the environment and plan to do more to cut their own carbon emissions after lockdown. “While the pandemic has changed the way we live, many are seeing this as an opportunity to change their behaviours in the longer term. “We want to help businesses, communities and customers play their part in tackling climate change and in the process help the economy to bounce back and recover. We are here to support them to help make a positive impact.”

