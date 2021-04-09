Bangor Toy Maker’s Experience of New UK/ EU Trade Deal

Paola Dyboski-Bryant, Chief Executive of giant bubble toy manufacturer Dr Zigs, says being proactive has been the key to continuing to trade with the EU under the UK’s new deal.

Dr Zigs makes toys that create giant-sized eco, ethical soap bubbles at its factory based in Bangor, North Wales, employing five people.

“We’ve not been shy to ask for help,” explains Paola. “Our couriers have been particularly helpful, and we have used GOV.UK/transition and other websites. “We are lucky in that we manufacture everything ourselves, and all our inbound materials are changed significantly, which means we are fully Made in UK in terms of Rules of Origin. We did a good bit of background research into this, again using the government website. “Before January we had set up our VAT numbers in different EU countries, and we have also set up a European branch of Dr Zigs in France. This helps as we have our own company and EORI (European Operators Registration and Identification) number, and we can now export our own goods for onward distribution. We’re now also working out how we can use this company to help with our imports. “We’ve been very proactive in the last few weeks. Although we felt we were prepared, there have been the odd curve balls and unexpected issues. “We have a fantastic product, that is made with the planet in mind – a toy with low plastic, that is environmentally friendly, with an ethical heart, is educational and huge amounts of fun. We expect demand to be high this year and we are working hard to make sure we can meet that demand. “I would advise any business that will be trading with the EU under the UK’s new free trade deal to use GOV.UK/transition, and your local business support groups. “Some businesses might think they are not affected by the new rules but it’s worth using the checker tool on GOV.UK to find out. “There are lots of webinars out there worth watching. People should read the news and track examples of people who are doing similar things. Talk to your couriers and get an understanding of the process. “Patience and perseverance are key. And bubbles – step outside and make bubbles – it helps.”

