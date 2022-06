Welcome to this week's episode of the Wales Business Review.

This week host Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Jessica Shipman (NatWest), Lloyd Powell, ACCA and Robert Lloyd Griffiths (ICAEW).

The main topic of discussion is focused on the likely economic outlook for Wales and the wider UK economy.

This week host Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Jessica Shipman (NatWest), Lloyd Powell, ACCA and Robert Lloyd Griffiths (ICAEW).