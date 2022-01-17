Wales and Short Sea Ports Celebrate Strong Year for Cruise

Associated British Ports’ (ABP) Welsh Ports enjoyed a successful return of cruise during 2021.

While the pandemic brought the cruise industry to a halt, it has seen a strong come back. Since domestic cruise calls resumed in May 2021, ABP’s Wales and Short Sea Ports has seen more cruise calls than before.

In 2019, ABP received 18 cruise calls at its Wales and Short Sea Ports and 2021 saw 22 cruise calls with an increased number of luxury and new cruise ships. Noble Caledonia’s flagship vessel, the MS Island Sky, was welcomed on its maiden call at ABP’s ports of Lowestoft, Ipswich, Swansea and Troon.

Mike Deegan, Head of Fleet Operations for Noble Caledonia said:

“Our extended UK season this year has given us the opportunity to call at locations we have not used previously and ABP’s ports at Swansea, Lowestoft and Ipswich, which were maiden calls for us, were perfect for our small, expedition-style cruise vessels. “I visited many of the UK ports over the Summer and the over-riding feeling of our guests was that, whilst they may not have chosen to cruise the UK coast outside of a pandemic, they are now wondering why they haven’t previously. This was equally true of the visits to ABP ports where we found much to interest our discerning guests in terms of local history, heritage, flora and fauna. We shall be back!”

Paul Litten, ABP’s Head of Commercial, Wales and Short Sea Ports, said: