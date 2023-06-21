Vodafone Extends Landmark Deal with WRU

The Welsh Rugby Union has announced a major new multi-year partnership, in a landmark deal which sees Vodafone become Principal Partner of the men’s senior squad and pathway teams.

Starting on 1st July, Vodafone will now be Principal Partner of men’s, women’s and pathway (U20s and U18s) rugby in Wales, uniting all teams within one partnership and committed to growing rugby at all levels in Wales.

Throughout the partnership with the WRU, Vodafone will support player performance and welfare across the whole of Welsh rugby through innovative tech solutions.

This includes the continued investment into its PLAYER.Connect platform.

The technology has seen major developments in the past year with the addition of menstrual cycle tracking technology which helps the Wales Women’s rugby team analyse how the menstrual cycle impacts performance, wellbeing, and recovery, showcasing the brand’s commitment to growing women’s rugby.

Vodafone will also use its 5G network to enhance matchday experiences for both fans in Cardiff and those watching at home.

Please note photo shows: Wales Women’s senior squad captain, Hannah Jones wearing the current Wales jersey and Taulupe Faletau from Wales Men’s senior squad showing what the new men’s kit could look like – the Official Wales Senior Men’s Vodafone sponsored jersey is to be launched in July. The players are with Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone, Max Taylor (left) and WRU Group interim CEO Nigel Walker (right) in Cardiff.

The new partnership with the men’s team builds on Vodafone’s first year with Wales Women’s team as Founding Principal Partner of Women’s and Girls’ rugby which saw a recording breaking crowd of 8,862 for Wales Women’s clash against England at Cardiff Arms Park during the Six Nations championship earlier this year.

WRU CEO, Nigel Walker added:

“We are delighted to have secured Vodafone as our key front of shirt sponsor for the Wales senior men’s side and pathway teams. “Vodafone’s partnership with and support for our Wales Women’s side and pathway teams, and with Principality Stadium as our digital transformation partner, is already paying huge dividends to Welsh rugby. “These are exciting times for the game in Wales, with sustainability now established off the field allowing increased potential for long term success on it. “Through their partnership Vodafone will play an integral part in the future of the game in Wales and we are delighted to welcome their further commitment and support for Welsh rugby today. “Finally, I’d like to say good luck to the U20s team who play their first match of the World Rugby Championships against New Zealand in Paarl this Saturday proudly wearing that Vodafone sponsored jersey.”

Chief Commercial Officer at Vodafone, Max Taylor, said:

“Vodafone’s expanded partnership with Welsh Rugby Union now covers both the men’s and women’s game, from grassroots up. With the World Cup just around the corner it is a hugely exciting time for rugby, and we are excited to see how technical innovation can help take player performance, player welfare and fan engagement to the next level.”

The announcement comes ahead of a busy year for Welsh rugby with World Rugby U20 Championship kicking off on June 24th in South Africa followed by the Vodafone Summer Series, the men’s Rugby World Cup in France, and the inaugural W.XV tournament in New Zealand for Wales Women.