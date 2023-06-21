It’s Showtime – Royal Welsh Show Returns with Action-Packed Programme

The pinnacle event in the British agricultural calendar, the Royal Welsh Show, takes place at the showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells from July 24-27.

Now in its 102nd year, the show attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the heart of Mid Wales to come together and celebrate the very best of Welsh and British agriculture.

The show is an action-packed, four-day event of exciting competitions, livestock, forestry, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, a 12-hour programme of non-stop entertainment, attractions, displays and much more.

As usual, there is a jam-packed schedule of livestock classes and special awards for a wide range of agricultural and rural competitions, attracting entries from far and wide.

A new addition to the equine section will be the Ridden Part-Bred classes, providing exhibitors with an opportunity to show non-pedigree horses.

This year’s show will also host the national shows of the British Blonde Cattle Society and Kerry Hill Sheep Society.

A new Egg Section has also been introduced this year, including cookery and craft competitions for both children and adults. Educational display boards of different poultry breeds and a children’s activity area will feature as part of this new section.

Along with the fantastic livestock, the show provides something to interest everyone through its wide range of activities and attractions.

New for 2023, the exceptional equestrian artist Santi Serra will be a top main ring attraction. Acclaimed as the ‘Spanish Horse Whisperer’, Santí will perform his mesmerising choreography act with his Arabic horses every day of the show.

The display is natural dressage, capturing the beauty of the horse’s movement and the harmony between animal and man.

Not to be missed are the Bolddog FMX Team. As the UK’s number one motorcycle display team, Bolddog Lings base their show around the world’s largest and most sophisticated mobile landing system.

The display features top-ranked freestyle motocross riders, incorporating the latest heart stopping tricks as usually only seen on TV.

More highlights in the main ring will include The Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh, one of the very few all-brass bands within British Army Music, and The RAF Falcons, the UK’s premier military parachute display team, with their exciting free fall display at speeds up to 120mph.

Returning to entertain the crowds will be the spectacular Tristar Carriage Driving, Meirion Owen and His Sheepdogs, Inter Hunt Relay and much more.

With more than 400 retailers and trade stands, shoppers will find plenty of unique gifts, homeware, accessories and clothing to choose from. The Royal Welsh Show Shop will also be open throughout the event, where visitors can purchase all their Royal Welsh goodies, including the official limited edition show poster for 2023.

The Food Hall will once again be a hive of culinary activity, showcasing the very best produce that Wales has to offer. A wide range of companies will take part in the Royal Welsh food showcase, creating a real microcosm of the Welsh food and drink industry, from savoury delights to sweet treats.

This year, the brand-new Welsh Food Village will be launched, featuring an array of exciting food and drink options, along with a live music stage and seating to relax and soak up the atmosphere.

To tickle your taste buds even further, the brand-new pop-up ‘Pori / Graze’ restaurant will be open during the show, situated on the edge of the main ring alongside the Members Centre.

To find more about what’s in store at this year’s show, visit here. Tickets are now available to buy online in advance to skip the queues and avoid delays.