Virtual Tour of Eastern Business Park Helps to Beat Covid

Developer Robert Hitchins has come up with a new virtual tour of Eastern Business Park near Cardiff to facilitate remote viewing whilst Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

The Grade A business park offers superfast fibre broadband, a children’s nursery, changing rooms with showers and cycle storage. The new restaurant and collaborative business lounge, extending to more than 5,000 sq ft with an al fresco terrace, have recently been comprehensively refurbished by owners Robert Hitchins Ltd. An Energie Fitness gym is due to launch later this month and a barber and beauty salon are to follow.

The new virtual tour of the facilities near the M4 at St Mellons means that potential tenants can view the facilities remotely (and without a mask) at the early stages of interest.

“We decided to transform the site with modern working in mind,” said Senior Asset and Development Manager for Robert Hitchins, John Jones.

He added that, in the current Coronavirus climate, out-of-town office space is well-suited to the newest ways of working.

The offices are spread across three different buildings in a campus-style environment with separate entrances and exits. They also offer large work spaces with good floor-to-ceiling heights that naturally facilitate social distancing.

Rents are significantly lower than in city centres, allowing businesses to take on larger offices with more space at an affordable rate.

Eastern Business Park’s location (five minutes from the M4), its 900 parking spaces and cycling facilities provide good commuting options whilst public transport remains an issue.

“As well as the fantastic facilities, our big plus is flexibility,” said John Jones. “We can offer all types of lease length for all sizes of company or individual, from those seeking a single desk within our serviced office space to a business relocating a team of 500 people requiring 40,000 sqft.

“We are also making the process of moving to Eastern more straightforward by offering fitted out, plug-in and play workspaces, allowing businesses to crack on and do what they do best.”

The agents are Cushman and Wakefield and Huw Thomas CPC in Cardiff.