Vindico CEO Named Technology Entrepreneur Of The Year

Jo Polson, the Co-Founder and CEO of tech firm Vindico has been named a winner at the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards in the Technology Entrepreneur of the Year category.

This accolade – sponsored by de Novo Solutions – recognises outstanding entrepreneurial achievements, resilience, and the impact they have made in their industry and community.

Under Jo’s leadership, Vindico, which is based in Cardiff and Llanelli, has achieved 50 percent year-on-year- growth for two consecutive years, with the tech firm also increasing their Wales-based tech team by 30% in the last 12 months. The launch of SWAPP 3.0 – its latest technology for venues and event management – has also solidified the brand’s name within the sport and stadia sector across the UK. This adds more collaborations to the firm’s client base, which includes Welsh Rugby Union, Principality Stadium, Walters Group, Transport for Wales, and the MoD.

Jo Polson, CEO of Vindico, said:

“I’ve got the best job in the world. I just get to come up with these crazy ideas, but I’ve got an incredible team behind me who can deliver them – and so this recognition is for them.”

Meanwhile, the Allica Bank Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards is celebrating its 12th year. The Awards, often described as “The Grammys for Entrepreneurship” shine a spotlight on the individuals and businesses driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the UK economy. The awards, sponsored by Allica Bank, honour remarkable stories of entrepreneurial success, perseverance, and vision.

Francesca James, founder of the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, commented:

“Every year, I’m in awe of the entrepreneurs who come through our programme, and this year is no different. The Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards continues to receive thousands of applications annually, reflecting the incredible strength of entrepreneurship across the UK. This year’s winners collectively generate over £3 billion in turnover and employ over 20,000 people. These extraordinary individuals are not only transforming industries but also uplifting communities and inspiring the next generation of business leaders.”

Conrad Ford, Chief Product Officer at Allica Bank, commented:

“As a former entrepreneur myself, I recognise the immense contribution that SMEs make to the UK and the challenges they face. It’s great to see some of the innovation taking place within SMEs across the country, and the appetite for growth that’s there, despite a challenging environment. “These businesses are the backbone of the UK economy, it’s important we give them the support they deserve, and take a moment to pause and celebrate them! We’re proud to be supporting the Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards. Congratulations to all the winners.”

The awards ceremony, held at London’s Grosvenor House, brought together industry leaders, innovators, and changemakers to celebrate the exceptional achievements of this year’s winners.

The Technology Entrepreneur of the Year category recognises individuals who harness the power of cutting-edge technology to build businesses that push boundaries, disrupt industries, and revolutionise the way we live and work.