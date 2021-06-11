Verde Corporate Finance Elevates Team with New Senior Appointment

Experienced private banking expert Louise Santaana joins the deal-making GS Verde Group as Director of the Elevate investment network, as part of Verde Corporate Finance.

Mergers, acquisitions & investment specialists Verde Corporate Finance (part of the GS Verde Group), has announced the appointment of Louise Santaana to its growing team, to support the growth of the business following a record year of growth.

Verde welcomes Louise as Director of the Group’s fintech investment platform, the Elevate investment network. The appointment supports growing client demand for the services provided by Verde as part of the integrated corporate finance led deal-making team at GS Verde Group.

The Elevate investment network is a fintech platform launched by the GS Verde Group, to digitise the scale-up investment process. It has been used by businesses across the UK who are seeking to raise investment.

Louise had spent over 20 years working for Lloyds Banking Group in London, most recently as the Head of Private Banking and Lending, a role that saw her lead a UK-wide team of 100 private client managers.

Speaking on her appointment, Louise said:

“I am looking forward to joining the team at Verde and developing such an innovative venture as Elevate. As someone who is passionate about supporting businesses and individuals to reach their full potential, I am excited to be joining Verde and the wider GS Verde Group at this point in time when activity continues to accelerate”.

The experience and analytical skills that Louise will bring, will not only strengthen the expertise of Verde’s team but will provide valuable experience to lead the continued development of the private market/angel network provided through Elevate.

Craig Blackmore, Managing Director of Verde Corporate Finance said:

“It is great to be able to attract someone of Louise’s caliber to the role, and I am sure she will bring a lot of drive and experience to enable the continued development of our corporate finance team. Attracting Louise out of London to lead one of our key teams at Verde is a huge coup for our business and a verification of the quality of the client base we work with across the UK, but particularly in Wales and the South West of England.”

Verde and the wider GS Verde Group have seen active levels rise in the mergers and acquisitions market dramatically in 2021 so far and is expecting its strong pipeline to result in a further buoyant period heading into the second half of the year.