Chepstow Plant International Transforms Fleet with £20m Volvo Deal

Chepstow Plant International (CPI), a strategic mobile plant supplier that operates within the mineral extractives sector, has agreed a ‘transformational’ £20million fleet investment deal with Volvo CE.

Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19 and the resulting economic downturn, CPI has stood firm in its commitment to continual fleet investment – and the first of over 70 new machines from Volvo have now started to arrive on-site.

Many of the new fleet, which comprises of 52 articulated dump trucks, seven excavators and twelve dump trucks, will be deployed to support flagship projects and new contract wins for CPI. All will be fitted with the latest Tier V engines – the most efficient and environmentally friendly currently available to the sector.

As a result, this deal will help CPI to not only drive down fuel and operating costs for its clients, but also improve the efficiency and environmental impact of vehicles on-site, pushing the company closer to its net zero sustainability targets.

Commenting on this significant investment, John Corcoran, managing director at Chepstow Plant International, said:

“The quarrying and aggregates sector has been put under real pressure these last twelve months. However, quarries across the country have remained open and machine hours are slowly being increased as work begins to pick back up again. Like any business, it’s imperative that we continue to meet customer demand – and we can only achieve this by delivering the latest and most efficient assets currently available. “It might sound counterintuitive, but continual – and clever – investment remains the most sensible option for businesses during uncertain times, and this approach has ultimately unlocked a number of economic and environmental benefits for both CPI and its customers. “Our long-standing partnership with Volvo, along with their track record for both health and safety and technology innovation across dump trucks, excavators and wheel loaders, made this latest and significant investment a fairly simple choice for CPI. I have no doubt that further deals of this kind are still to come as we continue to deliver proactive asset lifecycle management for our clients.”

Today’s announcement marks the latest in a long line of investment deals for CPI, which has been in operation since 1995, with significant fleet investment deals also agreed with Liebherr GB and Finning UK earlier this year.