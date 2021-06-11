New Restaurant to Help Train the Next Generation of Hospitality Workers

Ial Restaurant at Coleg Cambria Yale opened its doors for the first time last week.

The venue forms part of a ‘commercial village’ which also includes a hair and beauty salon, florist, and coffee bar within the college’s £21m Hafod building.

General restaurant manager Matt Alexander joined the college from the award-winning Horseradish Group and says their ethos will be centred on the ‘farm to fork’ initiative, with almost all produce being sourced locally.

“We have recruited industry professionals, managers, chefs and a front of house team. Students will experience the kind of tasks and challenges that will be waiting for them when they begin their future careers,” said Matt. “Those real-time, real-life scenarios that will have them well-prepared for the big wide world, centred on high standards and a classic, contemporary menu inspired by their surroundings.”

He added:

“A priority for us is supporting local producers and independent businesses, so as many ingredients as possible will be sourced in Wales, specifically this region and from our farm in Llysfasi. “As we progress there will be further developments – outdoor seating and more – but for now we can’t wait to welcome people after what has been an incredibly tough 15 months.”

Also joining the team at Ial is head chef Barry Langston, who trained previously in Le Mans, France, and has worked alongside some of the most well renowned chefs in the industry nationally and internationally.

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Commercial Operations, said the opening will be a watershed moment for Cambria and the local hospitality arena.

“We have a brilliant team who are all ready to go,” she said. “We want to educate the future superstars of this industry and help the sector rebuild after a very tough time, but also give the people of Wrexham and beyond a new and exciting place to eat and drink. “We have taken a fresh approach and want to be more accessible; Ial can play a big part in the food scene here in Wrexham and will give customers another option as a place to start their evening or for lunch and afternoon tea. “After such a long time we thank everyone for their support and patience – during the pandemic and previously, as construction was underway – and hope you will come and visit us soon.”

Ial Restaurant is also open for events and functions, including networking sessions and family celebrations