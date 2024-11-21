Veezu Named National Private Hire Company of the Year

Veezu, the UK’s largest and fastest-growing private hire vehicle (PHV) business, has been named the ‘National Private Hire Company of the Year’ in the 300+ fleet size category at the Taxi Summit Awards 2024.

Additionally, Nia Cooper, the company’s Chief Legal Officer, has been awarded ‘Woman of the Year’, recognising her significant contributions to the PHV sector.

The Taxi Summit Awards celebrate industry leaders who drive innovation and excellence within the industry.

Since its inception in 2013, Cardiff-based Veezu has aimed to transform the way people travel by combining the local expertise of traditional taxi and PHV firms with the efficiency and scale of a national platform.

“We are honoured to be named the National Private Hire Company of the Year,” said Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Reliable and sustainable transport plays a vital role in connecting communities, and this award underscores our commitment to providing a safe and dependable booking service. We remain focused on investing in people, technology and innovation to enhance our offering and continue shaping the future of mobility across the UK.”

Since joining Veezu in 2018, Nia has led the company’s legal affairs and compliance strategies, ensuring that Veezu adheres to the highest regulatory standards. With over two decades of experience in employment law, corporate governance, and regulatory compliance, Nia has been instrumental in managing Veezu's legal strategy and advancing Veezu’s mission to deliver safe, highly accessible on-demand and prebooked transport solutions to passengers.

Nia Cooper said:

“I’m honoured to receive this award and grateful to be part of such a dynamic sector. The private hire industry plays a vital role in connecting communities, and I’m proud to contribute to its evolution. This achievement reflects the collective effort of the entire Veezu team as we continue to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable transport solutions.”

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, added: