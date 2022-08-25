UWTSD Group Launches Wales’s First Legal Apprenticeship Framework

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) Group, including Coleg Sir Gar and Coleg Ceredigion has launched Wales’s first Legal Apprenticeship framework to deliver innovative and sustainable education and training for the Legal Sector.

The aim is to develop excellence in legal training, with experienced professional staff working closely with the sector to develop a comprehensive range of courses to meet its rapidly changing needs.

The framework, which is being supported by The Law Society Wales Office, will help employers attract new staff as well as upskilling existing staff keen to progress their professional learning.

The programmes will closely align with the Welsh Government’s new Tertiary Education and Research (TER) Bill, helping to support learners to move seamlessly from compulsory education to post-compulsory education and training, breaking down barriers to secure easier learner pathways and support continued investment in research and innovation.

They will specialise in CILEX training and are accredited by the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEX) to deliver the CPQ (CILEX Professional Qualification), Level 3 and Level 5 qualifications.

UWTSD Academic Director Bronwen Williams said:

“This framework will enable us to deliver innovative and sustainable education and training for the Legal Sector in both Wales and England.” “Our aim is to be outstanding in our delivery of teaching, inspirational with the experience and expectation of our employers and learners, whilst being committed to effective and innovative partnership work.”

Apprenticeships will be offered as routes into the legal profession, providing the opportunity to combine work and learning by blending on-the-job training with off-site study.

These Apprenticeship Frameworks are now fully funded in Wales.

Mr Naldo Diana, Executive Director of Business Engagement, and Innovation at Coleg Sir Gar and Coleg Ceredigion stated:

“Apprenticeships are flexible and are designed to offer a structured programme of learning to fit around the needs of the individual and the employer providing a platform to improve knowledge, skills and working experience which will improve employability and career progression. “For employers, apprenticeships can fill skills gaps within the business by up-skilling or retraining employees, as well as helping to recruit talented new employees with potential into the business. We are already receiving a high number of inquiries about the courses on offer.”

Mark Davies, Chair of the Wales Committee of The Law Society added:

“I am delighted that the Law Society Wales Office have been working so closely with CILEX and the Welsh Government to bring about this innovative legal apprenticeship programme. “We very much welcome this apprenticeship programme that will provide quality regulated legal education to the staff employed by our members throughout Wales. “As a Director of a Swansea-based law firm, I am excited that UWTSD, Coleg Sir Gar and Coleg Ceredigion will be able to deliver this program directly to firms based not only in West Wales but throughout the whole of Wales. This apprenticeship programme will equip our future workforce with those skills that are vital to enable Welsh law firms to develop and thrive and equip them to meet any future challenges that the further devolution of justice to Wales will bring.”

From September 2022 apprentices will be able to enrol on the programmes with the Apprenticeship Frameworks supported by the CILEX Professional Qualification (CPQ).

The following Apprenticeship Frameworks are now fully funded in Wales:

Level 3 Apprentice in Legal Services

Level 5 Higher Apprentice in Legal Services

To apply or for more information contact [email protected]