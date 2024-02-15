USW Sponsors 2024 Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon

The University of South Wales (USW) will be an official sponsor for the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon this year.

The race, which will take place on Sunday 3 March, will be hosted by St David’s Hospice Care, which will be fundraising to help support hospice patients throughout South East Wales and Lower Powys. This will be the 12th time the event has been held.

Starting at 9am on Usk Way, near to USW’s Newport Campus, the route takes runners south, over the SDR Bridge, turning left up Corporation Road. It then takes competitors out to Caerleon before heading back along the boardwalk into the city centre.

Christine Vorres, Fundraising Manager at St David’s Hospice Care, said:

“Once again we are privileged to be hosting our flagship fundraising events at the University of South Wales Newport Campus. “On Saturday 2 March we will be at the Campus with our Friars Walk Family Fun Run – a 2km run for all the family – when dressing up is positively encouraged and all the family can join in the fun. On Sunday 3 March, bright and early, we welcome our Half Marathon runners to the start line adjacent to the Campus front doors. “The support of the University is crucial to the success of our events, hosting our Event Control Teams who carefully monitor and respond to all manner of situations whilst the runs are taking place. St David’s Hospice Care cannot emphasise enough how grateful we are to have such support, and what it means to the charity. “It’s such a positive relationship that benefits so many; the runners and spectators, but most of all the patients that we are fundraising for. Every penny raised from the Admiral City of Newport Half Marathon is used to fund hospice services”.

Professor Donna Whitehead, Deputy Vice-Chancellor of USW, said: