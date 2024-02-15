North Wales College to Showcase New Cutting-Edge Facilities at Accessible Open Events

Coleg Cambria will showcase its wide range of courses and cutting-edge facilities at a series of open events this Spring.

The accessible sessions will take place on the following dates at these sites:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Wednesday March 6 from 5pm-7pm.

– Wednesday March 6 from 5pm-7pm. Llysfasi – Saturday March 9 from 10am-12pm.

– Saturday March 9 from 10am-12pm. Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm.

– Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm. Bersham Road Wrexham – Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm.

– Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm. Northop – Saturday March 16 from 10am-12pm.

As well as in-person workshops, presentations, and talks with expert tutors and lecturers, those unable to attend can log on to the website and access 3D tours of each campus.

Staff will be on hand to discuss a range of topics, from apprenticeships and HE pathways to equality and diversity, funding, part-time study, bilingual learning, and more.

Principal Sue Price said the college – which has more than 26,000 full- and part-time students, continues to go from strength to strength.

“Our open events are always well attended and insightful for not only prospective learners but also their families,” she said. “It gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how many choices there are, the links we have with industry and the part Cambria plays in supporting students on the journey to their chosen career.”

Mrs Price added:

“We encourage people to book ahead and while at the college to visit as many areas as they can, to explore what’s on offer and get a flavour of the whole experience, from the modern, state-of-the-art facilities to the variety of qualifications on offer – we look forward to seeing you soon.”

For more information and to watch a video with top tips on how to get the best out of open events, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/campaigns/openevents.

Alternatively, follow Coleg Cambria on social media, call 0300 30 30 007 or email [email protected].