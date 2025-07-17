US Automation Leader Intellistack Backs Wales Tech Week 2025

Wales Tech Week, the nation’s largest international tech summit, has named Intellistack, formerly Formstack, a leader in data capture and workflow automation, as its Headline Partner for 2025.

A global leader in AI-driven process automation, Intellistack supports more than 32,000 organisations worldwide.

Aled Miles, CEO of Intellistack and Welsh Government Envoy to the United States, is returning to his position as Chairman of Wales Tech Week 2025, a role he held at the most recent Wales Tech Week in 2023.

The international tech summit, powered by Technology Connected, and taking place at the ICC Wales, Newport from 24–26 November, shines a global spotlight on Welsh innovation, technology and talent.

Wales Tech Week is a global platform for innovation, investment and collaboration. It showcases how tech is transforming every sector from energy and manufacturing to professional services, finance and logistics.

It brings together a powerful ecosystem of entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors, academics and policymakers, positioning Wales as a global hub for digital innovation and a magnet for international talent and investment.

Wales Tech Week empowers leaders and industries to explore how digital transformation can address real-world challenges, drive sustainable growth and future-proof organisations. For businesses, it offers practical insights and tangible opportunities from forging strategic partnerships to unlocking funding, investment and scaling potential.

It is a launchpad for innovation adoption, new ventures and commercial collaboration, supporting companies of all sizes on their growth journeys and enabling businesses to do business on the world stage.

Intellistack, with its headquarters based in Denver, Colorado, serves over 32,000 organisations worldwide across industries ranging from healthcare and education to finance and enterprise tech, by eliminating inefficiencies and solving complex workflow challenges using their new platform, Streamline. The platform uses artificial intelligence and no-code technology to connect systems behind the scenes.

Helping organisations to create smart, secure workflows that help them to move faster, protect data and reduce human error, Intellistack is redefining how intelligent work gets done at scale and is a clear example of how technology is helping the world work smarter, safer and faster.

“It’s not only about technology, it’s about giving people back their time, reducing stress and making everyday life a little easier,” said Aled Miles, Chairman of Wales Tech Week and CEO of Intellistack. “Imagine if every time you went to the doctor, applied for a job, enrolled in school or signed a contract, the process was fast, secure and completely hassle-free. That’s the kind of future Intellistack is building.”

Aled shared his thoughts on the significance of the event:

“It’s a global event, with major international presence, with guests and speakers all there to understand both what the world can offer Wales but most importantly what Wales can offer the world from a technology perspective. It’s an opportunity for you to get connected and be connected. “With the technology changes, the future of SaaS, and improved efficiency and productivity enabled by AI, as well as any potential dangers lurking with artificial super-intelligence versus artificial general intelligence, attendees will gain connections, deepen technological understanding, and derive real value from the conference. “Wales Tech Week is more than an event, it’s a movement. It’s where Welsh innovation meets global opportunity. I’m honoured to serve as its Chairman and proud that Intellistack is leading the way as headline partner. Together, we’re showcasing the ingenuity, ambition and talent that make Wales a rising force in the global tech ecosystem.”

Avril Lewis, Managing Director of Technology Connected, the organisation powering Wales Tech Week, added:

“We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome Intellistack as Headline Partner for Wales Tech Week 2025. Their global impact, driven by cutting-edge AI and process automation, speaks directly to the ambition and innovation we are proud to foster here in Wales. “Having Aled Miles as Chairman of this year’s event is particularly special. His ongoing support, deep ties to Wales, and global leadership in tech make him an ideal champion for everything Wales Tech Week represents.”

Wales Tech Week 2025 is free to attend and will explore three key themes – Tech for People, Tech for the Planet, and Tech for Performance. For more information, as well as opportunities to exhibit and partner, please visit www.walestechweek.com.