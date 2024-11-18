Urdd Campaign to Offer a Free Holiday to 1,000 Children and Young People Living in Poverty

Wales’ largest youth organisation, Urdd Gobaith Cymru has launched a fundraising campaign aiming to provide holidays for more than ever Welsh children and young people living in difficult circumstances.

Thanks to contributions by individuals, societies, businesses, and local councils to the Urdd’s ‘Fund for All’ last year, the organisation welcomed 300 youngsters from lower income families, young carers and foster children to its 2024 summer camps.

The Urdd has increased its target to 1,000 places for 2025, after receiving a record number of applications on behalf of disadvantaged children and young people who would otherwise not get the chance to experience a holiday this year.

The appeal has been welcomed by the parents of those who were able to enjoy a holiday last summer through the Urdd’s Fund for All scheme. Nicola from Gwynedd has three foster children in her care, two of which were able to enjoy a summer holiday at Glan-llyn Residential Centre thanks to support from the Fund.

“I feel it’s important for the boys to be offered as many new life experiences as possible to broaden their horizons, and this is exactly what a holiday at Glan-llyn gave them,” says Nicola. “They loved the water sports and doing outdoor activities through the medium of Welsh. Children in care can experience stigma, and so this summer holiday gave them the freedom to truly be themselves. They’re also still in touch with some of the new friends they made from all over Wales. I also think it’s important to note that the Fund offers respite for foster carers, which is generally in short supply and very much appreciated.”

A sponsorship of £220 would contribute towards the cost of a child’s holiday at one of the Urdd’s Residential Centres – either in Glan-llyn near Y Bala, Llangrannog in Ceredigion, Pentre Ifan in Pembrokeshire, or Cardiff Bay.

Siân Lewis, the Urdd’s Chief Executive said:

“The Urdd and the Welsh language belongs to all, and we want to ensure that our services are available to every child in Wales. We believe that every child and young person deserves the chance to experience the joy of a summer holiday, regardless of their circumstances. “Over the past five years and thanks to the generosity of individuals, societies, businesses, and local councils alike, hundreds of youngsters have benefited from our Fund for All. We call on everyone who’s able to contribute to help us extend our offer to more youngsters than ever in 2025.”

The fund has gained the support of TV production company Tinopolis: “As a company based in Llanelli, one of the most disadvantaged areas in Wales, we are very proud to be supporting this fantastic scheme,” says Executive Director of Tinopolis, Angharad Mair. “Ensuring that children who may otherwise be unable to benefit in the same way due to financial circumstances beyond their control, can benefit from similar experiences all through the Welsh language is so important.”

Donations can be made via the website (urdd.cymru/fund) or by contacting the Urdd: 01239 652 140 / cronfa@urdd.org

Parents or schools will be able to apply for a holiday on behalf of a child when applications to the fund opens in Spring 2025. A full list of dates and locations for the Urdd’s 2025 summer camps can be found here.