Leadership Must Set the Pace for Public Sector Digital Innovation

The way public services are delivered is changing. Digital innovation is no longer a ‘nice to have’ – it is fundamental to ensuring that services are accessible, efficient and fit for the future.

While technology is the enabler, leadership is the driver. Without a strong, organisation-wide commitment to change, digital transformation will stall before it even begins.

At Caerphilly County Borough Council, we recognised that our approach to service delivery needed to evolve. Rising financial pressures, changing public expectations and the need for greater efficiency meant that simply continuing with ‘how things have always been done’ was not an option. We had to take a fresh look at how we provided services, how we engaged with residents, and how digital tools could support us in achieving that.

A key part of this was ensuring we understood exactly what services we were delivering. It may seem surprising, but like many councils, we did not have a single, centralised record of every service we provided to residents. To address this, we developed an electronic service catalogue, mapping out over 900 services across the borough. This gave us a clear picture of what we were offering and allowed us to take a more strategic approach to streamlining and improving how those services were delivered.

From there, we took a customer-first approach. Instead of making assumptions, we engaged directly with residents to understand their needs and expectations. Whilst we have a long-standing track record of public engagement, this targeted approach was a new way of working for us and, in some cases, it challenged long-held perceptions. When we first started looking at how people interacted with council tax services, for example, our team believed they already knew what residents wanted. Within two weeks of speaking to service users, it became clear they did not. That insight has been invaluable in shaping digital services that are genuinely user-friendly.

One example of this is our council tax payment system, which is now fully accessible online. Residents who prefer digital interactions can now receive bills and make payments with ease, while those who need in-person support can visit one of our customer hubs. Another example is our waste collection service. By introducing in-cab technology, we can now track missed bin collections in real time, allowing us to resolve issues far more quickly than before.

A less visible – but equally impactful – change has been our use of data to improve connectivity across the borough. Working with a Welsh start-up, we equipped refuse collection vehicles with technology to map mobile signal strength across Caerphilly. This data, which we made publicly available, helps residents choose the best network for their area. It has also allowed us to ensure that council staff working in the community have access to reliable mobile connections.

Of course, digital transformation is not without its challenges. One of the biggest barriers is the perception that automation and new ways of working will threaten jobs. The reality is that digital innovation is about making services more effective, not reducing the workforce. However, we also recognise that the council’s workforce will need to shrink overall in order to deliver our savings target.

Leadership plays a crucial role in setting this tone. At Caerphilly, we made sure that digital transformation was led from the top. Every week, we hold a ‘show and tell’ session where project teams demonstrate progress. These sessions are attended by Cabinet members, senior leaders and staff from across the organisation. Having that visible leadership buy-in has been critical in maintaining momentum and overcoming resistance to change.

Collaboration has also been key. No single organisation has all the answers, which is why working with digital experts, consultants and other councils has helped us refine our approach. While each local authority is unique, there is no reason why essential services like council tax payments should be radically different from one area to another. A more joined-up approach to digital services across local government would be beneficial for residents and councils alike.

The transformation journey is far from over, but what we have learned is that real change requires more than just new technology. It demands a shift in culture, a willingness to challenge long-established ways of working and, above all, leadership that is committed to putting customers at the heart of service design. By embracing digital innovation in a structured and strategic way, local authorities can deliver better services, improve efficiency and ensure value for the public purse.