New National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Research Launched

Wales’ National Centre for Suicide Prevention and Self-Harm Research has been launched, marking a significant milestone in addressing one of the nation’s most pressing public health challenges.

Led by Swansea University in collaboration with Cardiff University, the University of South Wales (USW), and Samaritans, the National Centre will drive research excellence and pioneer change in policy and practice in suicide prevention and self-harm.

Recognising the many and complex factors contributing to suicide prevention and self-harm the Centre will bring together government, public sector agencies, third-sector organisations, researchers, people with lived experience, and the public – putting people at the centre – to drive evidence-based change in policy and practice, support for those at risk, and to save lives.

Funded by Health and Care Research Wales, the Centre is part of a broader £49 million investment in health and social care research, with over £2 million dedicated to suicide prevention and self-harm efforts in Wales.

Research highlights several key factors that contribute to suicidal behaviours, including a history of suicide attempts or self-harm, mental health conditions (often unrecognised or undiagnosed), substance use (such as drugs or alcohol), and financial struggles or debt.

Suicide is potentially preventable. Effective prevention involves combining research, policies, and the experiences of those affected to create lasting change.

Professor Ann John, of Swansea University, who is Director of the Centre, said:

“Suicide thoughts and behaviours and self-harm affect thousands of people across Wales, leaving lasting impacts on people, families and communities. This Centre will be a national hub for research and innovation, embedding the voices of the bereaved and those with lived experience, ensuring that policies, interventions, and support systems are informed by the best possible evidence.”

Every year, approximately 350 people die by suicide and 13,000 people who self-harm will contact health services in Wales. However, most people do not seek help from services and are hidden, with 16,000 people attempting suicide, 126,000 people reporting suicidal thoughts, and 150,000 people self-harming. While some people do attend services, the vast majority of people do not or seek help from family or friends. The economic cost of this issue to Wales is £460 million per year.

To address these challenges, the Centre will focus on the following objectives:

Advance research excellence: Conduct studies to better understand the causes of suicide and self-harm and identify effective interventions.

Involve people with lived experience – Ensure those with firsthand experience of suicide and self-harm play a central role in shaping research, policy, and interventions in a meaningful and ethical way.

Inform policy and practice: Provide evidence-based insights to shape suicide prevention policies in Wales.

Empower communities: Equip policymakers, healthcare professionals, and communities with practical tools for suicide prevention.

Build capacity for future research: Support early- and mid-career researchers in advancing suicide and self-harm prevention research.

The Centre brings together leading experts in suicide and self-harm prevention to drive impactful, evidence-based research. Professor Ann John, Director of the Centre and Vice President of the International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), brings extensive expertise to Wales' suicide prevention efforts.

Neil Ingham, Samaritans Executive Director for Wales, said:

“True progress in suicide prevention starts by amplifying the voices of those with lived experience. Their experiences challenge assumptions, deepen our understanding, and push us to create prevention and support services that genuinely reflect the realities people face. This Centre is an opportunity to ensure the voice of those with lived experience guides every step we take.”

The Centre will begin work to develop key initiatives, foster collaborations, and strengthen suicide prevention strategies across Wales.