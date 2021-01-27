Unemployment in Wales Rises to 4.6%

Wales’ rate of unemployment has risen again, with the latest figures showing an increase to 4.6% in the three months to November.

As the Coronavirus continued to hit the jobs market, there were 71,000 people unemployed and looking for work across Wales, according to the Newport-based Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That figure represents 14,000 more people unemployed than the previous quarter; and 25,000 more people out of work in Wales than at the same time last year.

UK-wide, the rate rose from 4.9% to 5%; and Wales continues to have a lower level of unemployment when compared to other nations and regions across the UK – though in the past year it has experienced the highest rate of unemployment growth outside London.

The true scale of the pandemic’s impact can be seen in the number of people claiming work-related benefits – the ‘claimant count’ – which rose to an historic high of 87% between December 2019 and December 2020.

During that time, average monthly wages in Wales increased by 5.4% to £1,784, suggesting that disproportionately more low-paid jobs have been lost, with the hardest hit sectors including the arts, hospitality, accommodation and food.

“The figures don’t tell the full story”

Talking to the BBC, Victoria Winckler, Director of the Bevan Foundation, warned: “I would expect that there are more people who are not working but not showing up in the figures. So the figures don’t really tell us the full story” and could “give us a false sense of security”.

Commenting on yesterdays’s Labour Market Statistics, Economy Minister Ken Skates said: