UK Government Ministers Make Investment Case in Davos

Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds are in Davos to meet leading members of the global business community.

The UK Government said they would highlight “the UK’s political and economic stability, making us an attractive place to do business”.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves said:

“Business leaders and investors need to know that the UK is where their businesses will flourish, so I’m meeting them face to face in Davos to make our case. We are one of the most exciting places in the world for them to put their money, with a history of innovation, a skilled workforce and a stable government that backs business. “I will not rest until the UK economy is growing and this government is delivering on its Plan for Change, so we can put more money in people’s pockets. The time to invest in Britain is now.”

The Chancellor and the Business Secretary will speak at a Bloomberg event and she will also speak at the Country Strategic Dialogue alongside Ruth Porat, president and CIO of Google and Julie Sweet, CEO of Accenture, to over 80 global CEOs and business leaders from across tech, financial services and green industries. In the evening the Chancellor will attend the Global Goals dinner.

On Thursday, the Chancellor will take part in a fireside chat with the Wall Street Journal to an audience of business leaders, following which she will speak at an economy roundtable with fellow finance ministers on global issues. The Chancellor will also speak at a lunch hosted by the CBI to an audience of 50 senior executives from UK-based businesses and international investors.

Meetings are planned with a wide range of CEOs and business leaders, including Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan, Jo Taylor, president of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, and David Solomon, CEO of Goldman Sachs, amongst others.

The Business and Trade Secretary will have bilateral meetings with many of his international trade counterparts, including Robert Habeck, Vice-Chancellor of Germany, Maros Sefcovic, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission and WTO Director-General Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. He will also meet with a range of businesses and investors, including AON; Anglo American; AWS; Carlsberg; Capgemini; Honeywell; RWE; and SABIC.

Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said: