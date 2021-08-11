UK First – Gower Salt Marsh Lamb Secures International Protection

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths has congratulated Gower Salt Marsh Lamb as it becomes the first new product to be awarded UK Geographical Indication (UK GI) Status, the highly sought after award, which will give the Welsh delicacy international protection.

The UK GI scheme was established at the beginning of 2021, following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU.

The scheme ensures certain food and drink products can continue to receive legal protection against imitation and misuse.

Gower Salt Marsh Lamb is the first new product to achieve the UK GI status and becomes the 17th member of the Welsh GI family of products, joining the likes of other great produce such as Anglesey Sea Salt, Welsh Lamb, Welsh Beef and Pembrokeshire Earlies. Each family member is Welsh to the core and uniquely linked to the landscapes and seascapes which nurture them.

From today, only legitimate Gower Salt Marsh Lamb can be sold with the UK GI logo, guaranteeing its produce comes from lambs which were born and reared on the North Gower coastline in Wales.

The GI logo will promote the heritage and culture of Wales and give Gower Salt Marsh Lamb the certification of quality and uniqueness which they both deserve and consumers desire.

The Welsh Government has previously worked with the company through its Protected Food Names programme.

Dan and Will Pritchard run the Gower Salt Marsh lamb family farm on the picturesque Gower Peninsula. Speaking about their fantastic achievement, Dan said:

“We are so pleased that Gower Salt Marsh Lamb has got UK GI PDO status. “We’re exceptionally proud of what we produce and it is fantastic that it is being recognised and celebrated. “Today’s announcement will help to protect the reputation of our regional product, promote traditional agricultural practices and eliminate non genuine products. It’s a great day for Wales and Welsh produce.”

Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths congratulated the Pritchard’s on their fantastic achievement, saying:

“We want to champion Welsh food and drink products which can tell their stories of expertise, tradition and sustainability, all with a passionate sense of their distinctive origins. “I want to congratulate Dan and Will on their success of becoming the first new product to secure the coveted UK GI status for their wonderful Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and welcome them into the Welsh GI family. “Our vision is for Wales to continue to lead the way in recognising iconic produce and I am confident Gower Salt Marsh Lamb’s latest success will encourage other new applications for GI status, from all food and drink categories in Wales.”

Further information on Gower Salt Marsh Lamb and the rest of the Welsh GI family members can be found at: https://businesswales.gov.wales/foodanddrink/how-we-can-help/new-uk-geographical-indication-gi-schemes-0